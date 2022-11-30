Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling Bathrobe Is 'Velvety Soft' — and It's Up to 52% Off Right Now

There's no better way to stay warm in the winter than by wrapping yourself up in a robe, whether you want to add an extra layer to your snuggest pajamas or bundle up after quickly drying off with a towel post-shower. And if you're looking to replace your old bathrobe, you're in luck — right now, you can snag one of Amazon's best-selling robes for up to 52 percent off.

The NY Threads Fleece Bathrobe is a favorite among shoppers, having racked up more than 24,000 five-star ratings. It's available in 11 different colors, including black, gray, and plum, and sizes S-XL. The full-length robe has everything a cozy robe should have: super-soft material, roomy pockets, and an adjustable waist belt to keep it tight around your body. Plus, it features a hood for extra warmth and it's machine-washable. Pricing varies by color and size, but with this deal, you can snag one for as little as $21.

Shoppers have raved about just how comfortable the robe truly is. One five-star reviewer said they were delighted with their purchase and added that the "velvety soft" bathrobe had "a luxurious feel and is perfect against the skin." They also said it's "great on cold mornings or all day to lounge in, and that it makes the perfect gift for someone or yourself."

Another shopper shared how they gave their robe a nickname "the hug," and wrote, "It's soft [and] it's warm, but not too much. It feels and looks brand new out of the dryer. I keep buying this thing; I now own four."

So, if you're searching for the perfect Christmas gift for even the pickiest person on your list (or if you just want to treat yourself), this fleece, plush bathrobe is a great choice, especially while it's on sale. Check out more colors below.

