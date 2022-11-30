Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling Bathrobe Is 'Velvety Soft' — and It's Up to 52% Off Right Now It has over 24,00 five-star ratings By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 30, 2022 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon There's no better way to stay warm in the winter than by wrapping yourself up in a robe, whether you want to add an extra layer to your snuggest pajamas or bundle up after quickly drying off with a towel post-shower. And if you're looking to replace your old bathrobe, you're in luck — right now, you can snag one of Amazon's best-selling robes for up to 52 percent off. The NY Threads Fleece Bathrobe is a favorite among shoppers, having racked up more than 24,000 five-star ratings. It's available in 11 different colors, including black, gray, and plum, and sizes S-XL. The full-length robe has everything a cozy robe should have: super-soft material, roomy pockets, and an adjustable waist belt to keep it tight around your body. Plus, it features a hood for extra warmth and it's machine-washable. Pricing varies by color and size, but with this deal, you can snag one for as little as $21. Amazon Buy It! NY Threads Fleece Bathrobe in Black, $20.99-$26.99 (orig. $20.99-$49.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Shoppers have raved about just how comfortable the robe truly is. One five-star reviewer said they were delighted with their purchase and added that the "velvety soft" bathrobe had "a luxurious feel and is perfect against the skin." They also said it's "great on cold mornings or all day to lounge in, and that it makes the perfect gift for someone or yourself." Another shopper shared how they gave their robe a nickname "the hug," and wrote, "It's soft [and] it's warm, but not too much. It feels and looks brand new out of the dryer. I keep buying this thing; I now own four." So, if you're searching for the perfect Christmas gift for even the pickiest person on your list (or if you just want to treat yourself), this fleece, plush bathrobe is a great choice, especially while it's on sale. Check out more colors below. Amazon Buy It! NY Threads Fleece Bathrobe in Pink, $22.99 (orig. $22.99-$39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! NY Threads Fleece Bathrobe in Plum, $20.99 (orig. $21.99-$27.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! NY Threads Fleece Bathrobe in Steel Gray, $22.99-$24.99 (orig. $32.99-$48.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 23 Crowd-Pleasing Gifts for Women This Holiday Season, from Comfy Joggers to Photo Book Subscriptions Jennifer Lopez Paired a See-Through Skirt with the Cozy Sweater We Always See Celebs Wearing Holiday Beauty Inspo from the Stars!