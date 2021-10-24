Calling All Loungewear Lovers: Shoppers Say This Hooded Sweatshirt Dress Feels Just Like a 'Giant Hug'

"This one is my second one, and I only bought a second one because I needed more of this in my life," one shopper wrote. "The other one is still in perfect condition even though I wear it all the time during the long Chicago Winters. No pilling or weird defects that have cropped up despite the fact that the purple one was washed a couple of times a week and worn pretty much every day. Very high quality for the price and perfect for layering on cold days when you need to go in and out of the house a lot."