Calling All Loungewear Lovers: Shoppers Say This Hooded Sweatshirt Dress Feels Just Like a 'Giant Hug'
If you're anything like us, it takes all of your willpower not to live in oversized sweatshirts the second a chill hits the air. Don't get us wrong, we're totally here for sweaters, boots, and all things fall fashion, but there's something about wrapping yourself in a cozy sweatshirt during the fall and winter months that just feels right.
Though we wish we could spend every day in our favorite sweats, there are definitely occasions that call for something other than old loungewear. Luckily, comfort and style aren't always mutually exclusive. We found a dress fashionable enough to wear while hitting the pumpkin patch, grabbing coffee with friends, or simply lounging on the couch that delivers the same comfy feel as an oversized hoodie: the Nutexrol Fleece Sweatshirt Dress on Amazon.
Buy It! The Nutexrol Women's Thickening Long Fleece Sweatshirt String Hoodie Dress, $39.99; amazon.com
The $40 dress has a cotton and polyester blend and fleece lining that mirrors the texture of most sweatshirts, and it's complete with long sleeves, a roomy hood, and a front pocket to house your phone, keys, and other daily necessities. It comes in a variety of vibrant and neutral hues, is offered in sizes small to 3X (though shoppers recommend sizing down for a more accurate fit), and has managed to rack up over 2,500 five-star ratings from "obsessed" Amazon shoppers.
While you can throw this affordable dress over a pair of leggings and finish it with boots to endure winter weather, the long hoodie is designed to fall just past your knees, so it keeps legs warm in brisk fall temps. Simply pair the sweatshirt dress with some sneakers and you'll be ready to take on the day in a stylish outfit that shoppers say is "just like [their] coziest sweatshirt, but longer."
"This one is my second one, and I only bought a second one because I needed more of this in my life," one shopper wrote. "The other one is still in perfect condition even though I wear it all the time during the long Chicago Winters. No pilling or weird defects that have cropped up despite the fact that the purple one was washed a couple of times a week and worn pretty much every day. Very high quality for the price and perfect for layering on cold days when you need to go in and out of the house a lot."
If you're a sweatshirt fanatic looking to add a fashionable find to your closet that feels just like "a giant hug," shop the $40 hooded sweatshirt dress from Amazon below.
