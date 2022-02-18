Shop

Nordstrom Discounted Thousands of Items for Its Winter Sale — Here Are the 33 Deals You Need to Know About

Shop Ugg, Tory Burch, and more
By Jennifer Chan February 18, 2022 09:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Presidents Day is fast approaching, which means there's no shortage of amazing sales to hit up over the holiday weekend. One not to miss? The highly anticipated Nordstrom Winter Sale, which has clothing, shoes, accessories, and home deals for men, women, and kids up to 60 percent off. If ever there was a time to stock up on end-of-season essentials like Ugg boots, Levi's high-rise jeans, Tory Burch shoes, and Madewell basics, it's now. The savings event kicks off February 18 and runs through February 27; and while that gives you ample time to add all the things to your cart, we highly recommend shopping early since the good stuff is bound to sell out.

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Wondering what's worth shopping for? We're here to help. Nordstrom generously discounted thousands of items this time around, so we handpicked the very best deals to make it as easy as possible for you. 

When it comes to clothing, we spied several versatile dresses and cool separates that can be worn during the last few weeks of winter, and still be perfectly on trend come spring. WAYF is one of our go-to brands for stylish pieces that won't break the bank and this dress would look incredible with knee-high boots for a night out, or with strappy sandals when the weather warms up. There's also a ton of terrific outerwear options, workout essentials, and high-waisted jeans to go around.

If you ask us, the shoes and accessories departments are the sweet spots of the sale, seeing as how there's literally hundreds of killer deals to pick from. Popular brands like Tory Burch, Converse, Ugg, Vionic, and Steve Madden slashed prices on several signature styles including platform sandals, shearling-lined boots, comfy sneakers, and everything in between; and there's a solid inventory of pretty handbags (like this pearl-adorned stunner from BTB Los Angeles), too. 

And finally, don't sleep on these doorbuster beauty deals from Sisley Paris, Herbivore Botanicals, and RMS Beauty. Make sure to definitely scope out the colorful wares and sculptural candles in the home department, too. Here's to closing out this blustery season in style.

Shop the best Nordstrom Winter Sale deals below. 

Best Clothing Deals

Credit: Nordstrom

Best Shoes and Accessories Deals

Credit: Nordstrom

Best Beauty Deals

Credit: Nordstrom

Best Home Deals

Credit: Nordstrom

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com