The Nordstrom Summer Sale Is Overflowing with Deals on Must-Have Fall Shoes — up to 60% Off

Labor Day has come and gone, meaning fall is just around the corner. With their slouchy jeans, flannel shirts, and cowboy boots, celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hilary Duff are already dressing for the season, and there's never been a better time to stock up on staple shoes than at Nordstrom's summer sale.

You can score up to 60 percent off popular footwear styles that Hollywood A-listers have been wearing on repeat, like classic knee-high black boots, white sneakers, and fluffy Uggs. And with over 32,000 items on sale, we looked through everything to find only the best deals on fall shoes.

Whether you're looking to add boots, booties, slippers, or tennis shoes to your closet, Nordstrom has you covered. We rounded up some of our favorite discounted shoes you'll want to shop before the sale ends — and hurry, because styles are already selling out.

Best Fall Shoe Deals at Nordstrom

Cozy season is around the corner, and plenty of popular Ugg boots and slippers are on sale, including the Ultra Mini Boots that celebrities like Jennifer Garner can't get enough of. The ankle boots are a pull-on style that makes getting ready easy, plus you can wear them outside thanks to their Treadlite outsoles. You can also get the Ugg shearling slippers for 50 percent off, which is a steal.

It's not fall without classic black boots, and a number of sleek pairs are on sale at Nordstrom. The Calvin Klein Almay Knee-High Boots come in a smooth suede with a pointed toe and block heel that will dress up any outfit, and you can get a pair for 30 percent off. There's also Naturalizer's knee-high boots that cost $30 less and have a waterproof exterior to keep your feet dry through rain and snow.

Speaking of water-resistant, the best-selling Caslon Chelsea Boot is up to 34 percent off in multiple chic colors for fall, including green moss, beige sand, burgundy, and black. The ankle-high boots are pull-on style with elastic gore inserts, and they have a lug sole that makes trekking through harsh weather easier.

These sleeker, night-ready booties are also nearly 50 percent off right now. They have a trendy pointed toe and block heel that makes standing feel more comfortable. And the waterproof leather not only looks chic, but also protects your feet from absorbing water.

Another fall staple celebrities like Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lawrence, and Reese Witherspoon wear on repeat are white sneakers, and Nordstrom's end of summer sale has dozens that are discounted. Popular Adidas styles like the Superstar and Stan Smith sneakers are up to 40 percent off. Both sneakers are lace-up styles, have removable soles, and a sleek white exterior that goes with practically any outfit.

If you're looking to stock up on new shoes for fall, head over to Nordstrom's summer sale before it ends on Monday, September 12. Shop our favorite boots, booties, and sneakers below.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot, $99.97 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Cozette Genuine Shearling Slippers, $45 (orig. $90); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Naturalizer Brent Waterproof Knee-High Boot, $200 (orig. $230); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Calvin Klein Almay Knee-High Boot, $160.30 (orig. $229); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Caslon Water-Resistant Chelsea Boot, $64.99–$69.96 (orig. $99.95); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Blondo Tasel Waterproof Block Heel Bootie, $79.99 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Adidas Superstar Sneaker, $54–$100 (orig. $85–$100); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Adidas Primegreen Stan Smith Sneakers, $70–$100 (orig. $90–$100); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.