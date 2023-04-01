Lifestyle Fashion The Nordstrom Spring Sale's 39 Best Deals, from Soft Leggings to Everyday Bags — Up to 60% Off Prices start at just $16 By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Website Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. Lauren received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 1, 2023 05:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Now that we've sprung forward and are moving into warm-weather months, there's one more way to celebrate the start of a new season — major shopping events and even bigger sales. And Nordstrom's Spring Sale is just the place to get started. The massive annual sale (featuring tens of thousands of deals) is happening now through April 11, and rivals Nordstrom's other sale events including its summer Anniversary Sale and Winter Sale. While there are plenty of must-have finds to grab now, additional styles will be added throughout the week, too. As is often the case with Nordstrom's markdowns, colors and sizes tend to sell out fast, so add your favorites to your cart quickly. The Best Indie Beauty Products at Amazon Are Hiding in This Under-the-Radar Section Find spring-ready activewear including leggings and breezy tops, dresses, and comfortable shoes and sneakers to slip your feet into every day. And while you're there, add to the denim section of your closet with new jeans from the Jennifer Lopez-worn brand Mother, or opt for a darker color from Rag & Bone — a brand which Kate Bosworth has been spotted in, among other Hollywood stars. With so many different looks to browse through, we found 39 clothing and accessory options to help you get your wardrobe updated for spring. The best part? Prices start at just $16. Nordstrom Best Leggings and Activewear Deals Zella Ava V-Neck Active T-Shirt, $33.75 (orig. $45) Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $47.20 (orig. $59) Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings, $83.20–$99.99 (orig. $128) Beach Riot Genesis Colorblock High Waist Leggings, $89.60 (orig. $128) Commando Control Top Faux Patent Leather Leggings, $82.60 (orig. $118) Michael Stars Melanie Knit Tunic Top, $49.99 (orig. $98) Spiritual Gangster Intent Tech Heather High Waist Leggings, $68.60 (orig. $98) Warm, sunny weather outside makes now an ideal time to enjoy the fresh air. And the best way to do it is in flexible, soft clothes that will keep you comfortable while you're on the go. Activewear including leggings, basic V-necks, and flowy tops are up to 48 percent off during the spring sale. Find sculpting, moisture-wicking leggings like this style from celeb-worn brand Alo, or bold styles like these faux-patent leather leggings from Commando. They have a tummy-smoothing panel and stretch for comfort. Nordstrom Buy It! Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $47.20 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Best Denim Deals NYDJ Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans, $69.30–$74.25 (orig. $99) Mother Rider Skimp High Waist Straight-Leg Jeans, $201 (orig. $268) Rag & Bone Icons Nina High Waist Ankle Cigarette Jeans, $153 (orig. $255) Levi's Ripped Baggy Dad Jeans, $55.65 (orig. $118) Mother The Rambler Ankle Straight-Leg Jeans, $163.50 (orig. $218) Good American Distressed Jeans, $99.99 (orig. $139) NYDJ Alina Stretch Skinny Jeans, $45.78 (orig. $99) No, your denim does not need to be put away for spring, and yes, adding lightweight styles to your selection is always a good idea for any time of year. There are tons of jeans that are up to 53 percent off at Nordstrom, including brands seen on celebs like this ankle-length Rag & Bone pair that showcase your shoes. You can also find comfortable wide-leg jeans, a style celebs like Anne Hathaway are embracing, including this dad-inspired pair from Levi's. Nordstrom Buy It! Levi's Ripped Baggy Dad Jeans, $55.65 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Best Dress Deals CeCe Tiered Ruffle Minidress, $53.40–$62.30 (orig. $89) Tommy Bahama Embroidered Cotton-Tier Cover-Up, $103.50 (orig. $138) Zella Excursion Hooded Long-Sleeve Dress, $47.40–$49.99 (orig. $79) DKNY V-Neck Linen Maxi Dress, $80.50 (orig. $115) Vince Camuto Floral Smocked Waist Long-Sleeve Dress, $110.60 (orig. $158) As far as fashion is concerned, nothing says spring more than a flowy dress, and there's no shortage of options at Nordstrom. Dresses like this hooded Zella one that's up to 40 percent off or this cover-up are ideal for casual days or when you're heading to the beach or pool. Maxi dresses are also discounted, including this DKNY option in black, yellow, and white. It's made of lightweight linen and can take you from day to night. Nordstrom Buy It! Zella Excursion Hooded Long-Sleeve Dress, $47.40–$49.99 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Best Shirt Deals Free People Summer Daydream Tunic, $81 (orig. $108) Splendid Ribbed Tank, $28.50 (orig. $38) Good American The Good Shirt, $86.25 (orig. $115) Treasure & Bond Washed Rib V-Neck T-shirt, $15.97 (orig. $39) Vero Moda Vince Belted Jacket, $44.50 (orig. $89) Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Ribbed Travel Wrap, $94.40 (orig. $118) From staple T-shirts to cozy wraps for cool night temperatures, there are tons of tops to stock up on. This soft V-neck with a worn-in look is on sale in three versatile colors, and it's perfect for wearing solo or for layering under cardigans. Speaking of cardigans, one of Oprah's favorite brands has styles on sale, including this practical wrap, on sale in a light brown color. It can sub-in for a light jacket, or be thrown on when you're lounging and want a cozy feel. Nordstrom Buy It! Treasure & Bond Washed Rib V-neck T-shirt, $15.97 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com At $55 Per Pair, This Birkenstock Sale Is One You Just Can't Miss Nordstrom Best Shoe and Sneaker Deals APL TechLoom Bliss Knit Running Shoe, $103.40–$165 (orig. $220) Adidas UltraBoost 1.0 Sneaker, $123.50 (orig. $190) Dr. Scholl's Madison Knit Slip-On Sneaker, $42 (orig. $60) Jordan Delta 3 Low Sneaker, $72.80–$99.99 (orig. $140) Toms Darcy Flat, $67.46–$74.96 (orig. $99.95) Splendid Liza Pointed Toe Mule, $81.75–$87.20 (orig. $109) Easy Spirit Avienta Loafer, $46.99 (orig. $79) Nine West Speakup Flat, $55.30 (orig. $79) Michael Kors MK Plate Mule, $69–$74.75 (orig. $115) Dr. Martens Adrian Bex Platform Loafer, $105 (orig. $150) Perhaps the most important item to swap out for spring is your shoes. Put away your boots and muddy sneakers from sloshing through the snow, and opt for these comfortable and supportive options. Running shoes and slip-on sneakers are up to 53 percent off, like these super-light sneakers from APL, which are made of stretchy knit and offer responsive cushioning in the sole. Plus, they're on sale in a variety of vibrant colors. For everyday sneakers, supportive shoes like these Dr. Scholl's slip-ons in three light colors match any outfit and have an insole to provide cushioning with every step. For a bit more fashion over function, these Michael Kors mules offer sophistication and a lightly elevated sole for comfort. Easy Spirit loafers also offer support without sacrificing style, and this pair is designed with a cushioned footbed and arch support. Nordstrom Buy It! APL TechLoom Bliss Knit Running Shoe, $103.40–$165 (orig. $220); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Best Handbag Deals Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Leather Tote, $141 (orig. $188) Longchamp Le Pliage Backpack, $98 (orig. $140) Ganni Coated Canvas Tote, $110 (orig. $275) Sweaty Betty Trek Belt Bag, $38.40 (orig. $48) Right now, you can snag top deals on designer spring bags, from shoulder styles to large totes that can take you to work or the beach, like this spacious and springy Ganni canvas tote. Kate Middleton-used brand Longchamp also has discounted options, including the Le Pliage Backpack which is 30 percent off. It's made of nylon and has a water-resistant interior so you can bring it anywhere without worry. Nordstrom Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Backpack, $98 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com For even more deals, click over to Nordstrom's Spring Sale, and grab your favorite looks for up to 60 percent off through April 11. Nordstrom Buy It! 