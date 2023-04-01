The Nordstrom Spring Sale's 39 Best Deals, from Soft Leggings to Everyday Bags  — Up to 60% Off

Now that we've sprung forward and are moving into warm-weather months, there's one more way to celebrate the start of a new season — major shopping events and even bigger sales. And Nordstrom's Spring Sale is just the place to get started.

The massive annual sale (featuring tens of thousands of deals) is happening now through April 11, and rivals Nordstrom's other sale events including its summer Anniversary Sale and Winter Sale. While there are plenty of must-have finds to grab now, additional styles will be added throughout the week, too. As is often the case with Nordstrom's markdowns, colors and sizes tend to sell out fast, so add your favorites to your cart quickly.

Find spring-ready activewear including leggings and breezy tops, dresses, and comfortable shoes and sneakers to slip your feet into every day. And while you're there, add to the denim section of your closet with new jeans from the Jennifer Lopez-worn brand Mother, or opt for a darker color from Rag & Bone — a brand which Kate Bosworth has been spotted in, among other Hollywood stars.

With so many different looks to browse through, we found 39 clothing and accessory options to help you get your wardrobe updated for spring. The best part? Prices start at just $16.

Best Leggings and Activewear Deals

Warm, sunny weather outside makes now an ideal time to enjoy the fresh air. And the best way to do it is in flexible, soft clothes that will keep you comfortable while you're on the go. Activewear including leggings, basic V-necks, and flowy tops are up to 48 percent off during the spring sale. Find sculpting, moisture-wicking leggings like this style from celeb-worn brand Alo, or bold styles like these faux-patent leather leggings from Commando. They have a tummy-smoothing panel and stretch for comfort.

Buy It! Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $47.20 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Best Denim Deals

No, your denim does not need to be put away for spring, and yes, adding lightweight styles to your selection is always a good idea for any time of year. There are tons of jeans that are up to 53 percent off at Nordstrom, including brands seen on celebs like this ankle-length Rag & Bone pair that showcase your shoes. You can also find comfortable wide-leg jeans, a style celebs like Anne Hathaway are embracing, including this dad-inspired pair from Levi's.

Buy It! Levi's Ripped Baggy Dad Jeans, $55.65 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com

Best Dress Deals

As far as fashion is concerned, nothing says spring more than a flowy dress, and there's no shortage of options at Nordstrom. Dresses like this hooded Zella one that's up to 40 percent off or this cover-up are ideal for casual days or when you're heading to the beach or pool. Maxi dresses are also discounted, including this DKNY option in black, yellow, and white. It's made of lightweight linen and can take you from day to night.

Buy It! Zella Excursion Hooded Long-Sleeve Dress, $47.40–$49.99 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Best Shirt Deals

From staple T-shirts to cozy wraps for cool night temperatures, there are tons of tops to stock up on. This soft V-neck with a worn-in look is on sale in three versatile colors, and it's perfect for wearing solo or for layering under cardigans. Speaking of cardigans, one of Oprah's favorite brands has styles on sale, including this practical wrap, on sale in a light brown color. It can sub-in for a light jacket, or be thrown on when you're lounging and want a cozy feel.

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Washed Rib V-neck T-shirt, $15.97 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

Best Shoe and Sneaker Deals

Perhaps the most important item to swap out for spring is your shoes. Put away your boots and muddy sneakers from sloshing through the snow, and opt for these comfortable and supportive options. Running shoes and slip-on sneakers are up to 53 percent off, like these super-light sneakers from APL, which are made of stretchy knit and offer responsive cushioning in the sole. Plus, they're on sale in a variety of vibrant colors. For everyday sneakers, supportive shoes like these Dr. Scholl's slip-ons in three light colors match any outfit and have an insole to provide cushioning with every step.

For a bit more fashion over function, these Michael Kors mules offer sophistication and a lightly elevated sole for comfort. Easy Spirit loafers also offer support without sacrificing style, and this pair is designed with a cushioned footbed and arch support.

Buy It! APL TechLoom Bliss Knit Running Shoe, $103.40–$165 (orig. $220); nordstrom.com

Best Handbag Deals

Right now, you can snag top deals on designer spring bags, from shoulder styles to large totes that can take you to work or the beach, like this spacious and springy Ganni canvas tote. Kate Middleton-used brand Longchamp also has discounted options, including the Le Pliage Backpack which is 30 percent off. It's made of nylon and has a water-resistant interior so you can bring it anywhere without worry.

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Backpack, $98 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com

For even more deals, click over to Nordstrom's Spring Sale, and grab your favorite looks for up to 60 percent off through April 11.

Buy It! Spiritual Gangster Intent Tech Heather High Waist Leggings, $68.60 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Good American Distressed Jeans, $99.99 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Adidas UltraBoost 1.0 Sneaker, $123.50 (orig. $190); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Free People Summer Daydream Tunic, $81 (orig. $108); nordstrom.com

