The Softest Things to Buy at Nordstrom for Under $100 Before Black Friday Begins

Plush Throw

Two thousand reviewers can't be wrong, right? Nordstrom's Bliss Plush Throw is a favorite among shoppers not just because it's soft, but also because it's available at an excellent price — it's always under $40. "I have bought eleven of these blankets! Six of them are in my home because we all fight over them. The other five I bought as gifts," said one reviewer. The throw is available in 13 colors and only available at Nordstrom.

Buy It! Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw, $39.50; nordstrom.com