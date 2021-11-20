The Softest Things to Buy at Nordstrom for Under $100 Before Black Friday Begins
Cozy season is here! And with Black Friday approaching, shoppers will want to get their hands on the softest items available before they sell out. (We could all use a little extra comfort around this time of year, right?)
While curling up under an ultra-soft blanket is always nice, you actually do have to leave the house from time to time — but you can do so in sweaters, coats, and even a bra that has ″buttery soft fabric.″ to keep the cozy couch vibes going. And for the times you get to hibernate, you can don comfy pajama pants and silky eye masks.
We scoured customer reviews at Nordstrom to find 11 of the coziest items the department store has to offer ahead of its Black Friday sale — and they're all under $100! Keep scrolling to shop soft clothes and accessories for yourself or as holiday gifts for friends and family.
Related Items
Microfiber Pullover
This pullover comes from Barefoot Dreams, the brand known for its spongy blankets that are a Kardashian favorite. Nordstrom shoppers clearly love its microfiber lounge pullover, as it's pulled in 4.5 stars to date. "Wow. I have zero complaints about this. It is the softest thing I own, and the drawstring makes for a flattering fit," said one reviewer. The pullover comes in three colors: blue, white, and the olive shown here.
Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Ultra Lite Lounge Pullover, $98; nordstrom.com
Plush Throw
Two thousand reviewers can't be wrong, right? Nordstrom's Bliss Plush Throw is a favorite among shoppers not just because it's soft, but also because it's available at an excellent price — it's always under $40. "I have bought eleven of these blankets! Six of them are in my home because we all fight over them. The other five I bought as gifts," said one reviewer. The throw is available in 13 colors and only available at Nordstrom.
Buy It! Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw, $39.50; nordstrom.com
Cozy Bra
The pandemic may have lowered everyone's tolerance for bras, but Nordstrom has one that keeps shoppers coming back. Chantelle Lingerie's V-neck bra is a seamless bra that goes on like a sports bra and contours to your curves for a comfortable fit all day. It comes in sizes from XS to 2X and four shades that flatter a spectrum of skin tones, plus an orangey-red color called Spice. "I love this bra! Extremely soft and comfortable and remarkably supportive," said one reviewer.
Buy It! Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch Padded V-Neck Bra, $58; nordstrom.com
Soft Pajama Pants
PJ Salvage is known for its ultra-soft pajamas in a wide range of sizes (up to 3X). These jersey pajama pants, which come in gray and black, are championed by shoppers for being smooth, and lightweight, and they assure that they hold up in the wash. "These PJs are just dreamy. They are so soft and comfortable," one reviewer said. "I don't consider myself overly sensitive to fabric but these feel so good on my skin."
Buy It! PJ Salvage Jersey Pajama Pants, $46; nordstrom.com
Teddy Coat
This textured jacket has a stand collar and front pockets, comes in two colors — cream and gray — and ranges in size from 00 to 14. The jacket's softness is what impresses shoppers the most: "I was hesitant to buy this soft jacket but I am sooo glad I did! It's super cozy and I love how it's open with the buttons so I can layer underneath," one reviewer said. "This is going to be one of my staples for the cold months."
Buy It! Thread & Supply Wubby Jacket, $39.90 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
House Slippers
Ugg has been popular for decades, and it's no surprise why: No matter what the brand makes, it's always super soft and comfortable. These Ugg slippers are snug at first, but they will stretch and conform to your feet for a personalized fit. "These slippers are so soft and cozy! I feel like my feet are walking on clouds! I really love how warm my feet are in these Ugg slippers too," a shopper raved.
Buy It! Ugg Scuffette II Slipper, $89.95; nordstrom.com
Luxurious Scarf
There may be no item that's more prone to being itchy, scratchy or uncomfortable than a scarf: The skin on your neck is thinner than most parts of the body, meaning that area is more sensitive. Shoppers love Nordstrom's tissue weight wool and cashmere scarf, which is available in seven colors. "These scarves are so soft they will not make your neck itch," one reviewer said. "The ones that I previously bought lasted me several years. Well worth $100."
Buy It! Nordstrom Tissue Weight Wool & Cashmere Scarf, $99; nordstrom.com
Cozy Socks
The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic socks are a favorite among Nordstrom shoppers looking for a warm around-the-house pair. "These socks are comfy and cozy! Just ask my man… He's even asked me to order him more, which I did. He's not big on opinions about clothes. Until these socks came into his life," one reviewer shared. Plus, the plush socks feel just like the brand's famous blanket, but they're a fraction of the price.
Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks, $15; nordstrom.com
Velvet Leggings
Everything you love about Spanx leggings, just with an ultra-cozy fabric. The velvet style is available in a range of colors, with sizes for children going for $58 and adults for $98. "If I could give these velvet Spanx leggings 10 stars I would. The soft stretchy velvet is amazing, smoothing out my rear and legs," said one reviewer. "These leggings are easy to dress up or down, with a festive tunic/sweater or chambray shirt. I love them!"
Buy It! Spanx Velvet Leggings, $98; nordstrom.com
Velvet Pillow
Nordstrom's velvet accent pillow is a great way to make the couch a little cozier this winter. And at $59, the price is hard to beat. "Love this zippered pillowcase that you can easily wash," said one reviewer. "They are plush and soft and the velvet look amplifies my space."
Buy It! Nordstrom Velvet Accent Pillow, $59; nordstrom.com
Silk Sleep Mask
This sleep mask is practically the definition of soft. It's made of the highest grade long-fiber mulberry silk and comes in eight colors, including a trendy pink tie-dye. "This sleeping mask has been a game changer," said one reviewer. "It's soft silk so it's gentle on your skin and lashes. [Helps me] fall asleep quickly at night or for a nap. This is a must have for self care. I'm obsessed."
Buy It! Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask, $50; nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Softest Things to Buy at Nordstrom for Under $100 Before Black Friday Begins
- Amazon's Best-Selling Car Vacuum with 108,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is 49% Off for PEOPLE Readers Only
- Psst! We Have an Exclusive Discount on Amazon's Best-Selling Pillows with Over 107,000 Perfect Ratings
- Oprah Winfrey, Paris Hilton, and More Celebs Love This Viral Pan — and It's on Sale Ahead of Black Friday