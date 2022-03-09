Shop

29 Deals to Shop from Nordstrom Rack's Work Wardrobe Sale — Up to 65% Off

Including sleek dresses, fresh handbags, and more
By Jennifer Chan March 08, 2022 10:00 PM
Heading back to the office this season? You're not alone. If the thought of trading in your favorite sweatpants for an office-appropriate outfit has you feeling a bit overwhelmed, Nordstrom Rack is here to help. The big-box retailer just kicked off its weeklong savings event of curated work essentials (think: sleek dresses, brightly colored blazers, gold accent jewelry, fresh handbags, and more) that will undoubtedly motivate you to refresh your 9-to-5 wardrobe — without breaking the bank. 

We found several cool closet essentials (many of which are up to 65 percent off) that had us happily envisioning work days filled with productivity and camaraderie in the conference room and beyond. Stock up on this smart sheath dress by Alexia Admor, which comes in six foolproof colors and three pretty patterns, sure to inspire compliments from your coworkers. Constructed of a stretchy scuba material to keep you comfortable and confident all day long, this power dress is also super affordable at just under $60, a nice break from its original price tag of $245. Tip: Alexia Admor is our go-to for modern, figure-flattering work-appropriate dresses and jumpsuits all year round, and the discount site is packed with plenty of options from this designer.

Now would also be a good time to pick up a few classic separates that will have you looking polished and professional in mere minutes. Build a capsule wardrobe with basics like this oversized Wayf blazer and matching high-waisted, pintuck pants for a statement look that will turn heads in the hallway, and don't be afraid to spring for some fresh colors to mix things up. Paired together or worn separately, these smart pieces will never go out of style, and can easily be dressed up or down. 

As for shoes and accessories, there are plenty of tasteful finishing touches at appealing price points for everyone. Snap up a pair of mules or slip-on sneakers to celebrate the new season ahead, and push yourself to incorporate pops of gorgeous color wherever you can. This sturdy leather tote can easily fit your laptop if you're commuting into the office without losing an ounce of style. 

Shop these work-friendly fashion finds below. 

Best Clothing Deals 

Best Shoe Deals 

Best Accessories Deals

