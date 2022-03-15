Dive Into Swimsuit Season with These 27 Deals from Nordstrom Rack

As for cover-ups, there's no shortage of stylish dresses, skirts, and tunics to go around. This We Wore What Cutout Midi Dress is one of our favorites because it packs perfectly for vacation and could be dressed up (just add a pair of strappy sandals and bold jewels) or down (rock it with casual flip-flops and a teeny bikini) in a pinch. Finally, check out this classic woven tunic cover-up. At just $27, this one is too good to pass up and would make the perfect summer staple for years to come.