Credit: Nordstrom Rack
21 Comfy Sandals on Sale Right Now at Nordstrom Rack, Starting at Just $15

Scoop up platform slides, strappy flats, and more
By Jennifer Chan May 02, 2022 10:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sandal season is here.

If you've been waiting all year long to trade in your winter socks and heavy boots for a pair of strappy skin-baring flats, you're not alone. After all, there's nothing quite like the feeling of slipping on a pretty pair of comfy sandals to put you in a vacation state of mind — no matter where you are. 

Luckily, Nordstrom Rack just rolled out a robust selection of warm-weather styles that are not only eye-catching in every way, but also on sale right now. We spotted several fresh options from a few of our favorite brands including Ugg, Cole Haan, Birkenstock, Steve Madden, Vionic, Dolce Vita, and many more; so if you're reading this — we'd highly suggest you head over to the savings event stat before inventory runs out. The good news is that there's truly something for everyone, no matter your style.

Best Summer Sandal Deals

This season, we're all about ultra-comfy styles that will keep our feet happy for hours on end, which is why we're gravitating toward easy-to-wear platform slides and tried-and-true Birkenstocks. This cushy platform sandal from Donald Pliner is a steal at just $68, which is a considerable discount from its original price of $158; and this stylish FitFlop design will surely feel as good as they look. 

For a dressier vibe, you can't go wrong with these versatile sandals from Franco Sarto, which come in four gorgeous shades (the gold metallic is our top choice) and features a sturdy stacked platform footbed. This stunning Ugg sandal comes in an elegant silver shade, which would pair perfectly with shorts or maxi dresses alike; and this glitzy Badgley Mischka bejeweled style is easily our all-around favorite for a sensible splurge that's anything but ordinary. 

Shop more summer sandals from Nordstrom Rack below. 

Buy It! Journee Collection Zaidda Strappy Sandal, $47.97 (orig. $69.99); nordstromrack.com 

Buy It! Badgley Mischka Josette Slide Sandals, $89.97; nordstromrack.com 

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandals, $45.95; nordstromrack.com 

Buy It! Franco Sarto Dosha Sandals, $59.97 (orig. $110); nordstromrack.com 

Buy It! Mia Desi Waterproof Platform Slide Sandals, $27.97 (orig. $39.99); nordstromrack.com 

Buy It! Ugg Kari Slide Sandals, $89.99 (orig. $110); nordstromrack.com 

