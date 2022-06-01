21 Summer Fashion Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Rack's Savings Event — Score Up to 60% Off

Nordstrom Rack never lets us down whenever we're in need of a quick wardrobe refresh, and this season's offerings are as impressive as ever. We spotted countless swimsuits and cover-ups for the taking, including versatile one-piece styles from Good American and Rachel Roy, which could easily double as sleek bodysuits (just pair with shorts or your favorite skirt). We're also entirely obsessed with these Free People denim overalls for a stylish change of pace, and think this oversized gauze shirt would serve as an easy throw-on-and-go essential for beach days and weekend getaways alike.