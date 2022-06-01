Credit: Nordstrom Rack
21 Summer Fashion Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Rack's Savings Event — Score Up to 60% Off

Discover swimsuits, shorts, sandals, and more starting at $15
By Jennifer Chan June 01, 2022 06:00 AM
Hello, summer!

Now that the beloved season is finally here, we're eager to soak up the sunshine and step out in fresh new looks to beat the heat. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack has everything you could possibly need for warm weather, including plenty of cute sandals, swimsuits, shorts, tanks, handbags, and more — all up to 60 percent off. We rounded up the very best deals below to make shopping quick and seamless, but we highly suggest you peruse the site for more deeply discounted treasures for the whole family.

Best Summer Deals at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack never lets us down whenever we're in need of a quick wardrobe refresh, and this season's offerings are as impressive as ever. We spotted countless swimsuits and cover-ups for the taking, including versatile one-piece styles from Good American and Rachel Roy, which could easily double as sleek bodysuits (just pair with shorts or your favorite skirt). We're also entirely obsessed with these Free People denim overalls for a stylish change of pace, and think this oversized gauze shirt would serve as an easy throw-on-and-go essential for beach days and weekend getaways alike. 

There's no shortage of sporty styles to pick from when it comes to activewear, including this fun and flirty Volley Skirt and this fit-and-flare Motion Tank Dress (which comes in five cheerful colors) — both from Z by Zella, Nordstrom's in-house brand. As for footwear, there are dozens (and dozens) of summer-ready styles like these comfy sneakers, sensible leather sandals, or even a playful pair of flip-flops that look like they're made for pool days ahead. 

And finally, we had to point out this elegant jumpsuit, which comes in four gorgeous colors and features a flattering one-shoulder design. This showstopper is the perfect classy-yet-comfortable outfit we didn't know we needed (and now can't live without), and can easily envision it inspiring compliments at any number of upcoming formal occasions this season. Available in sizes XS to XL, this statement piece is a steal at just $50. 

Shop a few of our favorite Nordstrom Rack favorites below, and be sure to add to cart before inventory runs out. 

