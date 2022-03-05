Nordstrom Rack Is Offering Up to 79% Off Spring Dresses, Sandals, and More This Weekend
Winter may not be over just yet, but you can already start shopping (and saving!) for the warmer days ahead, thanks to a huge sale on spring styles happening at Nordstrom Rack this weekend.
The site is offering up to 79 percent off hundreds of spring-ready apparel, accessories, and shoes. While the deals last, you can save big on all kinds of breezy styles that will get you excited for the new season, from flowy dresses and heeled sandals to wide-leg pants and ruffled tops.
Shop 8 Spring Style Deals at Nordstrom Rack:
- Max Studio Elbow Length Sleeve Print Tiered Maxi Dress, $29.95–$39.97 (orig. $148)
- Adrianna Papell Flutter Sleeve Ruffle Tie Neck Top, $26.97 (orig. $79)
- Marc Fisher Casper Block Heel Sandal, $23.98–$39.97 (orig. $79)
- Vince Camuto Margry Block Heel Sandal, $54.97 (orig. $99.95)
- Wayf Short Sleeve Waist Cutout Fit & Flare Minidress, $45.97 (orig. $108)
- Thacker Ali Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag, $74.97 (orig. $148)
- Velvet Heart Bestia Short Sleeve Zip Front Jumpsuit, $49.97 (orig $98)
- Joe's High Rise Wide Leg Crop Jeans, $79.97 (orig. $189)
In the apparel category, there are a whole host of airy dresses, like the Max Studio Elbow maxi dress that features a smocked waist and ruffle detailing along the neckline and cuffs. Available in 15 colors including coral and yellow, the printed tiered dress is "flattering" and "ethereal," according to shoppers. You can pair it with sneakers for a casual look or heels for a formal outfit. Pricing of the versatile dress depends on the color you opt for, but each one is up to 79 percent off right now.
Another flowy piece of clothing on major discount is this Adrianna Papell top. Marked down from $79 to $27, the ruffle tie neck top has flutter sleeves. It features a ditsy floral pattern and comes in four colors.
As for footwear, it's always a good idea to have a heeled sandal in your spring wardrobe. This pair of metallic Marc Fisher sandals have a 1.5-inch block heel and a cushioned footbed — meaning it'll be comfortable for a night out. For a bit of a higher heel, you can't go wrong with this pair of Vince Camuto block heel sandals that are 45 percent off. It has an open-toe design and an ankle strap with a buckle closure. Shoppers also say they're comfortable, with one claiming they can wear them all day without any discomfort.
While there's no word on when these deals are set to end, popular styles are already low in stock. So get a head start on refreshing your warm-weather wardrobe, and shop the spring sale at Nordstrom Rack before the discounts disappear.
