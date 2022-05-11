Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Major Sale on Sandals Right Now — and Prices Start at Just $12
Summer is just around the corner, which means it's time to trade in your heavy winter boots for something more lightweight and breathable. Not sure where to look? We suggest checking out Nordstrom Rack, which has a wide selection of stylish and comfy options from popular brands.
Just in time for the warm weather, the retailer is having a major sale on sandals right now — and prices start at just $12.
Whether you need stylish platforms for weddings or pillowy slides for picnics, you can take your pick from all kinds of cute sandals at different price points. Below, we rounded up the 15 best markdowns, including discounts on pairs from Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Crocs, Adidas, and more.
Shop the 15 Best Deals from Nordstrom Rack's Sandal Sale
- Crocs Litestride Stretch Sandal, $29.97 (orig. $44.99)
- Kate Spade New York Marcella Slide Sandal, $89.97 (orig. $148)
- Circus by Sam Edelman Everette Faux Fur Slide Sandal, $11.23–$24.97 (orig. $45)
- Tkees Lily Suede Sandal, $37.48 (orig. $95)
- Sam Edelman Eleanora Ankle Strap Sandal, $44.99–$69.97 (orig. $120)
- Sorel Ella II Sandal in Black Snake Print, $44.97 (orig. $80)
- Adidas Adilette Slide Sandals, $19.97 (orig. $25)
- Cordani Sayger Strappy Sandal, $49.97 (orig. $189)
- Sam Edelman Velma Ruched Ankle Stap Sandal, $69.97 (orig. $120)
- Lucky Brand Dilane Espadrille Sandal, $29.98–$39.97 (orig. $79)
- Marc Fisher Casper Block Heel Sandal, $39.97 (orig. $79)
- Vionic Tala Leather Sandal, $59.97 (orig. $99.95)
- Sorel Cameron Flatform Slingback Sandal, $69.97 (orig. $125)
- Steve Madden Daphnee Braided Block Heel Sandal, $54.97 (orig. $89.95)
- Crocs Translucent Marbled Clog, $39.97 (orig. $59.99)
If you're looking for something that's comfortable yet chic enough to be worn almost anywhere, take a peek at these sporty sandals from Sorel that are 43 percent off. They feature elastic straps for easy on and off, a leather toe strap, and a cushioned footbed. Shoppers rave about how comfortable they are, with one writing that they "walked [a] long distance" in the shoes and their feet "still felt good." Prefer something more affordable? These $20 light pink Adidas slides are waterproof, so you can wear them at the beach or when you're running around town.
Buy It! Sorel Ella II Sandal in Black Snake Print, $44.97 (orig. $80); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Adidas Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal, $19.97 (orig. $25); nordstromrack.com
There are even options on sale that are perfect for formal occasions like these braided heeled sandals that look super similar to ones Reese Witherspoon wore recently. They have two straps, a 2.75-inch block heel, and a lightly padded footbed for added support. Whether you choose to wear them to weddings, bridal showers, or on date nights, the sandals are versatile and cute. Opt to style them with wide-leg trousers and a silk top, or a flowy dress for summertime celebrations. Another option is this pair of furry slip-ons, which are up to 75 percent off. Choose from four bright hues and incorporate a pop of color to your warm-weather nighttime 'fit.
Buy It! Steve Madden Daphnee Braided Block Heel Sandal, $54.97 (orig. $89.95); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Circus by Sam Edelman Everette Faux Fur Slide Sandal, $11.23–$24.97 (orig. $45); nordstromrack.com
Sizes are already selling out for some of these sandals, so pick up a pair or two from our list of top picks before it's too late! Or head to Nordstrom Rack to browse the full on-sale selection.
