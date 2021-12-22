Dozens of Nike Sneakers Are Marked Down at Nordstrom Rack Right Now, and Prices Start at Just $30
If there's one athletic brand that's instantly recognizable and universally loved, it's Nike. The sportswear giant has led the charge with functional, durable, and stylish athletic gear since the '60s, all marked with that iconic swoosh. Everyone from Olympic athletes to A-list actresses to average Joes have relied on Nike to deliver comfortable running shoes, sweat-wicking workout wear, and convenient gym bags for decades. And right now, you can snag all of those tried and true products for less at Nordstrom Rack.
Over 800 Nike items are discounted at Nordstrom Rack right now, from leggings to slides to sunglasses. But one category that you should totally take advantage of is its comfy, celeb-loved sneakers, starting at just $30. Over 70 women's Nike shoes are marked down at Nordstrom Rack right now, including wildly popular picks like the classic Nike Air Max SC Sneaker, the high-performing Nike Revolution 5 Running Shoe, and the retro Nike Court Royale Sneaker.
Longtime Nike devotees include Kelly Ripa, who often wears the practical shoes in New York City, Hailey Bieber, who strolls with husband Justin Bieber (also a Nike lover) in the casual kicks, sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, who regularly wear the shoes while running errands, and Jennifer Garner, who has been spotted wearing Nike shoes since 2015. The list of famous fans goes on and on.
But even without countless stars' seal of approval, Nike would still reign supreme as one of the most trusted shoe brands around — so if you don't have your own pair yet, what are you waiting for? The Nordstrom Rack Nike sale ends at midnight PST on December 25, and you're probably jam-packed with holiday events before then, so the time to shop is now. Below, check out more discounted Nike shoes at Nordstrom Rack, and prepare to wear them on repeat.
