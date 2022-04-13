Nordstrom Rack Just Dropped a Mother's Day Shop and Filled It with Cozy Gifts Under $50
Nordstrom Rack is here to help you out.
With Mother's Day quickly approaching (mark your calendars for May 8, if you haven't already), you can easily avoid the last-minute scramble of finding the perfect gift for Mom and shop online early this year. Our favorite discount retailer just simplified the art of thoughtful gift giving with this perfectly curated storefront that's brimming with cozy ideas that are sure to please — and won't break the bank.
After all, everyone knows that moms deserve all of the pampering in the world, so why not spoil them with cozy pajama sets, comfy slippers, scented candles, and more this year? We rounded up several crowd-pleasing options under $50 that will inspire moments of rest, recovery, and self-care.
For starters, you can't go wrong with a matching pajama set, and we spied a few functional styles for absolutely everyone. This classic, solid-colored set is currently 40 percent off and about as comfy as it gets; while this glamorous floral set from Flora Nikrooz looks like a million bucks (but is a total steal for under $30).
Buy It! Flora Nikrooz Loren Chemise and Wrap Robe Set, $28.97 (orig. $80); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas, $38.97 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com
We also love the splashy rose print on this sweet set from Felina, and happen to think that a super soft animal print jumpsuit would be a welcome addition to any mama's loungewear collection right about now.
Buy It! Felina Short Sleeve Top and Capri Pant Pajamas, $28.97 (orig. $62); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Honeydew Intimates Just Chillin Jumpsuit, $22.46 (orig. $49); nordstromrack.com
To sweeten the deal, scoop up a few other affordable add-ons like a delicious-smelling candle, a luxe-looking lace-trimmed robe (which is currently 75 percent off), or an inviting pair of fluffy slippers. This popular design by Dearfoams is made of genuine shearling and has earned high marks from shoppers, including one reviewer who described the slippers as "comfortable and stylish," noting that they also ran true to size and were "the best quality." Another reviewer declared that these were the "best slippers…ever worn," adding that they were also "cozy, cute, and comfortable."
Shop more Mother's Day gift ideas below and be sure to check out the shop to order all the things ASAP.
Buy It! Flora Nikrooz Stella Lace Trim Satin Wrap Robe, $15.72 (orig. $64); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Nest New York Orange Blossom Candle, $26.97 (orig. $44); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Fireside by Dearfoams Cairns Shearling Slippers, $29.95 (orig. $59); nordstromrack.com
