Nordstrom Rack Is Offering an Extra 40% Off 13,400+ Clearance Items This Labor Day Weekend

If you're itching to refresh your wardrobe without breaking the bank, we suggest checking out Nordstrom Rack's major sale this Labor Day weekend.

Now through Monday, September 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nordstrom Rack's entire clearance section is an extra 40 percent off. That means you can save up to 90 percent on more than 13,200 items (yes, you read those numbers correctly). The steep discounts are already listed in the product description and automatically applied at checkout — no coupon code necessary. Just be sure you love whatever you're eyeing before checking out because all items are final sale.

To help you get started, we sifted through the massive sale and pulled out the best clothing, shoes, and accessories deals from Madewell, Free People, Superga, and more popular brands.

11 Best Labor Day Deals at Nordstrom Rack

Now that fall is right around the corner, it's just about time to swap your tank tops for long-sleeve shirts and sweaters. Start with the Madewell Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater while it's 69 percent off. Made with plush yarn, the boxy sweater with a ribbed pattern will keep you warm and cozy this season.

Buy It! Madewell Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater, $29.99 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com

If you're in the market for a staple piece for your fall closet, check out the Sanctuary The Poet Cropped Top while it's on sale for under $15. With a collared neckline and button down closure, the classic button-down is easy to dress up if you're headed to the office. And thanks to its plaid design (similar to a flannel Hillary Duff recently wore), it works for casual outings, too. Whether you're running errands or going to a casual dinner, wear it with your favorite jeans and comfy shoes.

Buy It! Sanctuary The Poet Cropped Top, $14.39 (orig. $89); nordstromrack.com

In the footwear category, there are plenty of cute shoes deeply discounted, including the Marc Fisher Alva Bootie. On sale for up to 70 percent off, the booties have a sleek pointed toe and a block heel. Shoppers who gave them a five-star rating say the "comfortable" boots look "elegant."

A bunch of comfy sneakers are also on sale like these white platform shoes from Superga, a brand with cute sneakers that Kate Middleton and Christina Hall have worn. The high-top shoes have a flexible canvas upper, a padded footbed and rubber outsole. Snap them up for just $36 while they're still in stock and on sale.

Popular picks are already selling out, so head to Nordstrom Rack to score major savings this Labor Day weekend. But first, check out more of our favorite deals ahead.

Buy It! Marc Fisher Alva Bootie in Brown, $59.98 (orig. $199.95); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Superga Cotu Alpina High Top Platform Sneaker in White, $35.70 (orig. $85); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Free People Peaches Tunic, $34.63 (orig. $148); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Open Edit Drape Front Long Sleeve Top, $10.78 (orig. $59); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Max Studio Ruffle Crepe High/Low Wrap Midi Dress in Wnleapai, $11.98 (orig. $128); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Lisa Says Gah Florette Pendant Necklace, $10.18 (orig. $48); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! 90 Degree by Reflex Wonderlink High Waist Ankle Leggings, $6.58–$9.88 (orig. $78); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Botkier Soho Leather Tote in Terracotta Combo, $59.37 (orig. $131.97); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Madewell Mix & Match Earring Set, $3.76 (orig. $39); nordstromrack.com

Shop More Labor Day Weekend 2022 Deals:

