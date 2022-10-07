Fall and winter boots are coming back in the spotlight, and if you feel like your footwear selection is lacking, now's the time to stock up on popular brands that have been worn by celebrities like Kate Middleton and Jennifer Garner.

Nordstrom Rack's boots sale is chock-full of stylish options that are up to 62 percent off, but not for long. The flash sale ends on Sunday, October 9 at 11 a.m. ET, which means you have less than 48 hours to take advantage. It includes well-known brands like Ugg, Sorel, Skechers, Hunter, and so many more that you've likely paid full price for in the past — but right now, much of what's available is under $100.

To save you time, we curated a list of the best boots deals at Nordstrom Rack so that you don't have to sift through the hundreds of options available. (Unless you want to, of course!) Keep scrolling to see the major markdowns you can grab this weekend.

Fall and Winter Boots at Nordstrom Rack:

You might be thinking these deals seem too good to be true, and although they really are that good, there is a catch: Sizes are going quickly, so if there's something you have your eye on, don't hesitate to check out.

One shoe that's almost fully in stock as of this writing is the Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boot, on sale for less than $100 and available in sizes 5–10 and 12. It has a micro-fleece lining to keep your feet warm, while the faux fur collar adds style and prevents cold air from leaking in. This is a pair of boots that can easily transition from rainy to snowy seasons, and it's a brand that celebrities like Oprah and Katie Holmes have trusted in the past.

Several Nordstrom Rack reviewers swear these are the "best boots ever," and they recommend sizing up if you like to wear thick socks with your boots or are in between sizes.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boot with Faux Fur Collar, $94.97 (orig. $145); nordstromrack.com

Traditional rain boots are one type of shoe that's too practical to be without, and Hunter is a well-known brand that you'll want to get your hands on while it's on sale. Compared to older versions of the brand's boots, the Hunter short rain boot is made to be thinner, more lightweight, and flexible, making them comfortable for all-day wear. If you're not sure how to style a brightly colored pair of boots, take notes from Jennifer Garner, who wore a red pair with jeans and a striped sweater over the summer.

Not only are they stylish, but they're functional too. "Wore it during a horrible rain storm and it kept my feet completely dry" one shopper noted.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Hunter Original Refined Short Waterproof Rain Boot, $89.97 (orig. $155); nordstromrack.com

A completely different style of shoe that deserves a mention is the Blondo Plaka Waterproof Boot. It has a zip-up front instead of laces that not only gives it a sleek look, but also makes it incredibly easy to slip on and off. The boots are available in black and brown and have a high-pile fleece cuff that makes them extra cozy.

And did we mention they're the best deal on our list? They're on sale for 62 percent off, meaning you can buy both colors for less than the original price of one pair.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Blondo Plaka Waterproof Boot, $59.97 (orig. $160); nordstromrack.com

Whether you're in need of boots for rain or snow, function or style, there's something for practically everyone to get excited about at the Nordstrom Rack boots sale. Keep scrolling to see more choices, including a fuzzy pair of indoor-outdoor slippers.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Marc Fisher LTD Freely Waterproof Lace-Up Boot, $99.97 (orig. $245); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Ugg Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot, $99.97 (orig. $150); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Jeffrey Campbell Platform Lug Sole Chelsea Rain Boot, $39.97 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Ugg Classic Suede Mini Double Zip Genuine Shearling Boot, $129.99 (orig. $160); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Timberland Courmayeur Valley Waterproof Hiking Boot, $89.97 (orig. $150); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Cougar Liliana Water Repellent Faux Shearling Mule, $49.97 (orig. $80); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Skechers Trego Rocky Mountain Waterproof Hiking Boot, $69.97 (orig. $95); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Cougar Cinch Faux Fur Trimmed Waterproof Weather Boot, $69.97 (orig. $120); nordstromrack.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.