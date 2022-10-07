Lifestyle Fashion Deal Alert! Fall and Winter Boots from Sorel, Hunter, and More Celeb-Worn Brands Are Hiding at This Flash Sale You have less than 48 hours to score styles for up to 62 percent off By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. Published on October 7, 2022 04:30 PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom Rack Fall and winter boots are coming back in the spotlight, and if you feel like your footwear selection is lacking, now's the time to stock up on popular brands that have been worn by celebrities like Kate Middleton and Jennifer Garner. Nordstrom Rack's boots sale is chock-full of stylish options that are up to 62 percent off, but not for long. The flash sale ends on Sunday, October 9 at 11 a.m. ET, which means you have less than 48 hours to take advantage. It includes well-known brands like Ugg, Sorel, Skechers, Hunter, and so many more that you've likely paid full price for in the past — but right now, much of what's available is under $100. To save you time, we curated a list of the best boots deals at Nordstrom Rack so that you don't have to sift through the hundreds of options available. (Unless you want to, of course!) Keep scrolling to see the major markdowns you can grab this weekend. Fall and Winter Boots at Nordstrom Rack: Hunter Original Refined Short Waterproof Rain Boot, $89.97 (orig. $155) Marc Fisher LTD Freely Waterproof Lace-Up Boot, $99.97 (orig. $245) Ugg Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot, $99.97 (orig. $150) Blondo Plaka Waterproof Boot, $59.97 (orig. $160) Jeffrey Campbell Platform Lug Sole Chelsea Rain Boot, $39.97 (orig. $65) Ugg Classic Suede Mini Double Zip Genuine Shearling Boot, $129.99 (orig. $160) Timberland Courmayeur Valley Waterproof Hiking Boot, $89.97 (orig. $150) Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boot with Faux Fur Collar, $94.97 (orig. $145) Cougar Liliana Water Repellent Faux Shearling Mule, $49.97 (orig. $80) Skechers Trego Rocky Mountain Waterproof Hiking Boot, $69.97 (orig. $95) Cougar Cinch Faux Fur Trimmed Waterproof Weather Boot, $69.97 (orig. $120) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. You might be thinking these deals seem too good to be true, and although they really are that good, there is a catch: Sizes are going quickly, so if there's something you have your eye on, don't hesitate to check out. One shoe that's almost fully in stock as of this writing is the Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boot, on sale for less than $100 and available in sizes 5–10 and 12. It has a micro-fleece lining to keep your feet warm, while the faux fur collar adds style and prevents cold air from leaking in. This is a pair of boots that can easily transition from rainy to snowy seasons, and it's a brand that celebrities like Oprah and Katie Holmes have trusted in the past. Several Nordstrom Rack reviewers swear these are the "best boots ever," and they recommend sizing up if you like to wear thick socks with your boots or are in between sizes. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boot with Faux Fur Collar, $94.97 (orig. $145); nordstromrack.com Traditional rain boots are one type of shoe that's too practical to be without, and Hunter is a well-known brand that you'll want to get your hands on while it's on sale. Compared to older versions of the brand's boots, the Hunter short rain boot is made to be thinner, more lightweight, and flexible, making them comfortable for all-day wear. If you're not sure how to style a brightly colored pair of boots, take notes from Jennifer Garner, who wore a red pair with jeans and a striped sweater over the summer. Not only are they stylish, but they're functional too. "Wore it during a horrible rain storm and it kept my feet completely dry" one shopper noted. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Hunter Original Refined Short Waterproof Rain Boot, $89.97 (orig. $155); nordstromrack.com A completely different style of shoe that deserves a mention is the Blondo Plaka Waterproof Boot. It has a zip-up front instead of laces that not only gives it a sleek look, but also makes it incredibly easy to slip on and off. The boots are available in black and brown and have a high-pile fleece cuff that makes them extra cozy. And did we mention they're the best deal on our list? They're on sale for 62 percent off, meaning you can buy both colors for less than the original price of one pair. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Blondo Plaka Waterproof Boot, $59.97 (orig. $160); nordstromrack.com Whether you're in need of boots for rain or snow, function or style, there's something for practically everyone to get excited about at the Nordstrom Rack boots sale. Keep scrolling to see more choices, including a fuzzy pair of indoor-outdoor slippers. Cougar Liliana Water Repellent Faux Shearling Mule, $49.97 (orig. $80); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Skechers Trego Rocky Mountain Waterproof Hiking Boot, $69.97 (orig. $95); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Cougar Cinch Faux Fur Trimmed Waterproof Weather Boot, $69.97 (orig. $120); nordstromrack.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.