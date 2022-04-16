Shop

Sale Alert! Score an Extra 40% Off Clearance Deals from Nordstrom Rack

Savings are steep on breezy dresses, comfy shoes, and versatile accessories
By Jennifer Chan April 16, 2022 06:45 AM
Calling all bargain hunters! This is the weekend to shop.

If you've been holding out for a solid excuse to stock up on fresh finds this season, have we got the event for you. Nordstrom Rack's End of Season Sale is currently in full swing, which means you can score an extra 40 percent off select clearance items, now through April 16. It goes without saying that our favorite discount retailer always wows us with their low, low prices, but this blowout event ups the ante in a big way. 

While there are so many deals to be had for the whole family, proceed with a tiny bit of caution since all red-price items are final sale. That being said, you really can't go wrong with anything here, especially since some of the steepest discounts are from tried and true brands including Ugg, Levi's, Good American, Steve Madden, and many more. 

If you're excited, eager, and maybe a little overwhelmed by these blink-and-you'll-miss-it deals, we're here to help. We highlighted a few of the best deals below to guide you along the way, and at the time of this writing, inventory is changing rapidly, so act fast. 

Scoop up summer staples like breezy sundresses, cute crop tops, floral dresses, and sleek bodysuits for a sizzling new wardrobe that won't let you down. One unexpected item to note is this super-soft modal knit classic striped top, which is currently priced (wait for it) under $6. While it's technically a loose-fitting pajama top, we think it would actually look best worn out and about, paired with crisp white shorts or high-waisted jeans for a nautical touch this season. 

Top it off with a pair of glitzy Madewell earrings (this fun mix and match set is less than $4 right now) and add a pair of comfy sandals, and you've got a budget-friendly outfit for not a lot of moola. 

Discover the best deals of the Nordstrom End of Season Sale below, and add your favorites to your cart before this one's over. 

Best Clothing Deals

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Abound Cinch Front Gauzy Top, $5.98 (orig. $24.97); nordstromrack.com 

Best Footwear Deals

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! DV by Dolce Vita Laser Cut Flip Flops, $18.87–$34.97 (orig. $50); nordstromrack.com 

Best Accessory Deals

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sterling Forever 14K Gold Vermeil Hoop Earrings, $14.98 (orig. $86); nordstromrack.com 

