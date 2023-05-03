Nordstrom Rack Has Hundreds of Summer-Ready Dresses on Sale for Up to 82% Off — Shop the 12 Best Deals

Often when we find deep discounts on clothes, it's on items we need to tuck away until the weather makes sense for the outfit. But right now, Nordstrom Rack has hundreds of dresses on sale that align with spring and summer fashion.

Whether you need a sweeping maxi for a day at the beach, a short lacy dress for a more formal occasion, or a fun floral pattern for lunch with friends, Nordstrom Rack has a dress to match all of your upcoming plans.

While there are hundreds of options to choose from, we picked 12 of our favorite dresses — but shop fast as some colors and sizes are selling out quickly, which makes sense since styles are on sale right now for up to 82 percent off.

Nordstrom Rack Dress Sale

Having a maxi dress that suits any occasion makes dressing for summer fun and easy. This Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress runs a tad longer than a typical maxi since it measures just over 50 inches, but its flowy silhouette can take you from a morning stroll to brunch without needing to stop at home to change.

The gauze fabric is made from 100 percent rayon, adding a touch of luxury to your look. With adjustable straps, the V-neck cut lands right where you need it to. The back of the dress also has a V-neck shape, which helps the dress feel airy on those warmer days. And yes, it comes with convenient pockets to store keys, lipstick, and other small accessories.

If color is how you express yourself, you'll be happy to know the maxi comes in 15 options, which one shopper said are "perfect" and "eye-catching." Some shoppers are ordering multiple because it's "very flattering" and can be worn "dressed up or down." Another reviewer received "so many compliments," so they purchased two more. At up to 65 percent off, we understand the temptation.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress, $29.98 (orig. $34.97–$88); nordstromrack.com

If shorter dresses are more your style, this Max Studio Smocked Waist Dress may be just what you need to add some floral patterns to your wardrobe, plus, it's 82 percent off right now.

It's designed with sheer long sleeves, so you don't have to worry about getting too warm. Other details we love include the smocked cuffs and waist, and the subtle pattern contrast the white flowers provide. Made with 100 percent polyester, the fabric feels perfect for spring and light enough for summer.

The dress comes in 10 colors and prices start at just $30. One reviewer wrote they loved the dress' versatility, wearing it "to work" and then "out to dinner." Another shopper added that they wear it "all year round" with "boots, sandals, or sneakers."

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Max Studio Geometric Floral Print Smocked Waist Dress, $29.98 (orig. $168); nordstromrack.com

For a more formal occasion, this Tash and Sophie Quarter-Wide Sleeve Lace Dress gets you ready to celebrate thanks to its elegant lace details. The wide sleeves add a dash of contrast to the fitted style, while a jewel neck and back keyhole closure give it a delicate look. But note that the dress requires gentle care and can only be hand washed and tumble-dried on low.

The neutral ivory and beige color combination has endless possibilities when it comes to styling the dress with footwear and other accessories. One shopper called the dress "beautiful" and "feminine," adding that it fit true to size. Best of all, it's currently discounted by 74 percent.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Tash and Sophie Quarter-Wide Sleeve Lace Dress, $22.48 (orig. $89); nordstromrack.com

Keep scrolling to shop more deep discounts on spring and summer dresses from the Nordstrom Rack sale.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Max Studio Ruffle Cap Sleeve Dress, $10.49–$24.99 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sam Edelman Cowl Neck Sheath Dress, $15.99 (orig. $118); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Melrose and Market Dobby Balloon Sleeve Mini Dress, $13.49–$33.73 (orig. $44.97); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Bobeau Short-Sleeve Tie Waist Dress, $10.49–$24.98 (orig. $34.97); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Lush Floral Print Open Back Mini Dress, $29.98 (orig. $39.97); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Philosophy By RPublic Cap Sleeve V-Neck Dress, $18.73 (orig. $24.97); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Daniel Rainn Ruffle Sleeve Dress, $29.58 (orig. $36.97); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sage Collective Paisley V-Neck Cap Sleeve Dress, $14.98 (orig. $89); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Stitchdrop Lovina Maxi Dress, $17.99–$41.98 (orig. $150); nordstromrack.com

