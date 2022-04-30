Hurry! Nordstrom Rack's Flash Sale on Comfortable Shoes Ends Soon — See What's Up to 75% Off
If your comfiest shoes have have reached their wear-and-tear tipping point, your window to replace them — without breaking the bank — is running out.
Right now, Nordstrom Rack is having a flash sale on loads of comfortable footwear for spring and summer. Whether you're in the market for walking shoes for daily use or dressy sandals for formal occasions, you can score up to 75 percent off hundreds of sneakers, sandals, clogs, loafers and more — but you only have until Sunday, May 1 to get in on these savings.
15 Comfortable Footwear Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Rack:
- Skechers Newberry Slip-On Sneaker, $54.97 (orig. $65)
- Dr. Scholl's Slip-On Sneaker, $39.97–$54.97 (orig. $70)
- Eileen Fisher Touch Platform Sandal, $99.97–$109.97 (orig. $195)
- Munro Jules Mule, $39.97 (orig. $165)
- Aerosoles Camera Slingback Sandal, $89.97 (orig. $135)
- Kate Spade Aster Perforated Sneaker, $99.97 (orig. $140)
- Born San Isabel Slingback Sandal, $59.97 (orig. $80)
- Earth Origins Slip-On Sneaker, $59.97–$79.97 (orig. $100)
- Cole Haan Zero Grand Criss-Cross Sandal, $99.97 (orig. $150)
- Aerosoles Ramen Flat, $59.97 (orig. $115)
- Cole Haan Fiona Flip Flop, $79.97 (orig. $130)
- Ecco Soft Classics Leather Sneaker, $84.97 (orig. $100)
- Kork-Ease Canoe Sandal, $69.97 (orig. $135)
- Crocs Bayaland Clogs, $34.97 (orig. $49.99)
- Franco Sarto Penny Loafer, $49.97 (orig. $89)
There are a slew of deals on sneakers that make for great walking shoes, like the customer-favorite Skechers Newberry Slip-On Sneakers. The lightweight shoes feature a cushioned insole for support. Plus, they have a slip-on design and elastic lace closures, meaning they don't have shoelaces that require you to hunch over and tie.
If you're looking for slip-on shoes without any sort of laces, opt for the Dr. Scholl's Slip-On Sneakers, which have a removable cushioned footbed. They come in three colors, including dreamy blue and sage pastels.
Just in time for the warm weather, there are plenty of sandals on sale. To hop on the platform shoe trend, check out the Eileen Fisher Touch Platform Sandals while they're up to 48 percent off. They have textured soles, which helps with stability. And their platform design leaves plenty of room for a foam-cushioned footbed, meaning you'll get some height without the pain of heels.
For more formal occasions, go for the Munro Jules Mules, which are currently $125 off. They have a fun perforated leather upper, a 2-inch stacked heel, and a cushioned footbed complete with arch support. Reviewers, including one with arthritis in their foot, rave that the sandals are comfortable.
Another popular option are these Aerosoles Camera Slingback Sandals, which are running low in sizes in select colors. For extra comfort, the wide-strap sandals have padding at the heel.
Time is running out on these impressive savings, so keep scrolling for more of our favorite comfortable footwear deals before shopping the full sale at Nordstrom Rack.
