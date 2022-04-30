Credit: Nordstrom Rack
Hurry! Nordstrom Rack's Flash Sale on Comfortable Shoes Ends Soon — See What's Up to 75% Off

Including slip-on sneakers, platform sandals, and more
By Isabel Garcia April 29, 2022 10:00 PM
If your comfiest shoes have have reached their wear-and-tear tipping point, your window to replace them — without breaking the bank — is running out. 

Right now, Nordstrom Rack is having a flash sale on loads of comfortable footwear for spring and summer. Whether you're in the market for walking shoes for daily use or dressy sandals for formal occasions, you can score up to 75 percent off  hundreds of sneakers, sandals, clogs, loafers and more — but you only have until Sunday, May 1 to get in on these savings. 

15 Comfortable Footwear Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Rack:

There are a slew of deals on sneakers that make for great walking shoes, like the customer-favorite Skechers Newberry Slip-On Sneakers. The lightweight shoes feature a cushioned insole for support. Plus, they have a slip-on design and elastic lace closures, meaning they don't have shoelaces that require you to hunch over and tie. 

If you're looking for slip-on shoes without any sort of laces, opt for the Dr. Scholl's Slip-On Sneakers, which have a removable cushioned footbed. They come in three colors, including dreamy blue and sage pastels. 

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Skechers Newberry Slip-On Sneaker, $54.97 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com 

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Dr. Scholl's Slip-On Sneaker, $39.97–$54.97 (orig. $70); nordstromrack.com

Just in time for the warm weather, there are plenty of sandals on sale. To hop on the platform shoe trend, check out the Eileen Fisher Touch Platform Sandals while they're up to 48 percent off. They have textured soles, which helps with stability. And their platform design leaves plenty of room for a foam-cushioned footbed, meaning you'll get some height without the pain of heels. 

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Eileen Fisher Touch Platform Sandal, $99.97–$109.97 (orig. $195); nordstromrack.com

For more formal occasions, go for the Munro Jules Mules, which are currently $125 off. They have a fun perforated leather upper, a 2-inch stacked heel, and a cushioned footbed complete with arch support. Reviewers, including one with arthritis in their foot, rave that the sandals are comfortable. 

Another popular option are these Aerosoles Camera Slingback Sandals, which are running low in sizes in select colors. For extra comfort, the wide-strap sandals have padding at the heel. 

Time is running out on these impressive savings, so keep scrolling for more of our favorite comfortable footwear deals before shopping the full sale at Nordstrom Rack

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Munro Jules Mule, $39.97 (orig. $165); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Aerosoles Camera Slingback Sandal, $89.97 (orig. $135); nordstromrack.com 

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Kate Spade Aster Perforated Sneaker, $99.97 (orig. $140); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Born San Isabel Slingback Sandal, $59.97 (orig. $80); nordstromrack.com 

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Earth Origins Slip-On Sneaker, $59.97–$79.97 (orig. $100); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Cole Haan Zero Grand Criss-Cross Sandal, $99.97 (orig. $150); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Aerosoles Ramen Flat, $59.97 (orig. $115); nordstromrack.com 

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Cole Haan Fiona Flip Flop, $79.97 (orig. $130); nordstromrack.com 

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Ecco Soft Classics Leather Sneaker, $84.97 (orig. $100); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Kork-Ease Canoe Sandal, $69.97 (orig. $135); nordstromrack.com 

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Crocs Bayaland Clogs, $34.97 (orig. $49.99); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Franco Sarto Penny Loafer, $49.97 (orig. $89); nordstromrack.com

