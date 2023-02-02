Lifestyle Fashion There Are 2,500+ Cold-Weather Styles Hiding in This Secret Sale Section at Nordstrom Rack — Starting at $6 Save big on styles from Topshop, Jeffrey Campbell, T. Tahari, and more By Alyssa Brascia Alyssa Brascia Instagram Website Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey. Published on February 2, 2023 06:00 PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Before we can get to April showers and May flowers, we have to get through (arguably) the coldest month of the year — February. And with the frigid temps that this month brings comes the need for a few more layering pieces, like chunky sweaters and puffer jackets, which gets expensive very quickly. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack has a stealthy sale going on in its Cold-Weather Shop, where over 2,500 winter essentials are waiting for you. We've compiled some of the best finds from this secret stash (ahem, an-originally $88 T. Tahari cardigan for just $6) so you can save big while keeping warm as you wait out the rest of this winter. Shop the Best Nordstrom Rack Cold-Weather Deals Jeffrey Campbell Ilya Waterproof Rain Boot, $38.49 ($84.95) Timberland Carnaby Cool Chelsea Boot, $67.48 (orig. $120) Mia Dakota Western Boot, $69.97 (orig. $99.99) BP. Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater, $13.97–$15.97 (orig. $39) T. Tahari Cardigan with Faux Pearl Buttons, $24.97 (orig. $68) T. Tahari Eyelash Cardigan, $5.99–$19.99 (orig. $88) Topshop Abstract Colorblock Sweater, $27.97 (orig. $69) Laundry by Shelli Segal Faux Suede Moto Jacket, $39.97 (orig. $179) Avec Les Filles Cropped Trench Jacket in Ink, $64.97 (orig, $149) Lucky Brand Twill Hooded Parka with Faux Fur Trim, $69.98–$99.97 (orig. $288) Zella Velvet Puffer Jacket, $109.97 (orig. $169) Cece Ruched Sleeve Single Button Blazer, $69.97 (orig. $139) Just because the ground is getting snowy doesn't mean you can't step out in style, and stars like Zendaya and Hailey Bieber are showing us how it's done with black knee-high boots — which we've spotted for over 50 percent off from brands like Jeffrey Campbell. But if your style icon is the Western-adoring Kendall Jenner, then you'll be happy to know that chic cowboy boots are seeing some savings right now, too. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Jeffrey Campbell Ilya Waterproof Rain Boot, $38.49 ($84.95); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Mia Dakota Western Boot, $69.97 (orig. $99.99); nordstromrack.com Or you can snag another iconic (and over $50 off) shoe whose brand is practically synonymous with winter — the Timberland Carnaby Cool Chelsea Boot — a stylish, cold-weather staple that will get you through the tundra thanks to its lug sole. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Timberland Carnaby Cool Chelsea Boot, $67.48 (orig. $120); nordstromrack.com Nothing says cozy quite like a cardigan (Taylor Swift fans, stand up), which is why we're loving the fuzzy one from T. Tahari. Originally $88, you can now get the cardi for just $6 in select shades, making this the least expensive piece from the sale. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! T. Tahari Eyelash Cardigan, $5.99–$19.99 (orig. $88); nordstromrack.com Everything Worth Buying at Zappos' Huge Outerwear Sale, Including The North Face and Ugg Jackets for Up to 45% Off You can stay on the cardigan bandwagon and channel 2022's pearlescent trend with the chic T. Tahari Cardigan with Faux Pearl Buttons or add a pop of color into your winter wardrobe with the Topshop Abstract Colorblock Sweater, which are both under $30. And don't forget this $14 steal — the über-versatile BP. Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater, a style you can dress up for work or shrug on while lounging. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Topshop Abstract Colorblock Sweater, $27.97 (orig. $69); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! BP. Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater, $13.97 (orig. $39); nordstromrack.com To complete your cold-weather 'fit, you're going to need a cute jacket (or two) to keep you feeling cozy as the temperature drops. You can channel your edgy side with this suede-like motorcycle jacket adorned with contrasting zippers and three light shades to change up the dreary color palette that winter typically brings. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Laundry by Shelli Segal Faux Suede Moto Jacket, $39.97 (orig. $179); nordstromrack.com But if your forecast calls for a bit more snow than you were predicting, you'll want to have a parka or puffer jacket in the closet to slip on in a pinch. The Lucky Brand Twill Hooded Parka with Faux Fur Trim has been slashed by up to 75 percent while the Zella Velvet Puffer Jacket is seeing nearly $60 in savings — deals you won't want to miss on styles you'll have on your coat rack for years to come. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Lucky Brand Twill Hooded Parka with Faux Fur Trim, $69.98–$99.97 (orig. $288); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Zella Velvet Puffer Jacket, $109.97 (orig. $169); nordstromrack.com There's even more winter styles to explore, so head to Nordstrom Rack's Cold-Weather Shop sale while these prices last. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 