Nordstrom Rack's Massive Sale Has Thousands of Dresses, Shoes, and Purses, and Discounts Are Up to 95% Off 

Nordstrom Rack always has good deals — that's the name of its game. But right now, during its famous Clear the Rack event, the massive markdowns are almost too good to be true.

This epic Nordstrom Rack sale includes an additional 25 percent off of items already on clearance, which means huge double discounts are in store. We're talking up to 95 percent off of flowy spring dresses, supportive sneakers, slip-on sandals, and designer handbags from brands like Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, and Draper James.

The sale ends at midnight ET on Sunday, March 26, and items are flying off the virtual shelves, so there's no time to waste. Shop the best dresses, shoes, and handbags on sale for less than $100 at Nordstrom Rack below.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Dresses on Sale

One of the best parts about warmer weather is being able to wear pretty dresses again. Nordstrom Rack slashed prices on over 500 mini, midi, and maxi dresses with trendy details like puff sleeves and ruffles — and prices start at $8.

This classic T-shirt dress, on sale for $13, features flattering ruching in a stretchy fabric that'll have you wearing it all spring and summer long. This midi dress with fun flutter sleeves and a blue floral print screams "spring," and this similar style, marked down to $27, features an open back with a bow tie for a romantic flare.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Alexia Admor Lilia Ruffle Sleeve Open Back Midi Dress, $26.24 (orig. $69.97); nordstromrack.com

Whether you're looking for a cool cutout dress for your next vacation or a wedding guest dress for the summer, Nordstrom Rack has plenty of options on sale. This indigo pick would work for both scenarios, and it's marked down from $248 to $78 right now.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Shoes on Sale

Nordstrom Rack has some of the best deals on shoes you can find, and today, double discounts are applied on everything from sneakers to sandals to slippers. These Vince Camuto flip-flops will carry you through summer, and they're going for as little as $20 in some colors. These Sam Edelman slingback flats, marked down by nearly $100, are the ideal office shoe for spring.

Flats are making a comeback this season, with celebs like Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence stepping out in Mary Jane flats recently. Similarly, ballet slippers are also on the rise, and this neutral Draper James pair is the closet chameleon you've been looking for — and it's discounted to $23.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Draper James Taylor Flat, $22.49 (orig. $100); nordstromrack.com

Meghan Markle recently wore white mules in Los Angeles, and several pairs — both heeled and flat — are on sale at Nordstrom Rack right now. This block heel pointed-toe pick by Donald Pliner is a whopping $219 off and this woven Sam Edelman style is $95 off.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Purses on Sale

Nordstrom Rack's purse selection is almost as good as Nordstrom's — but way more affordable. Right now, you can nab discounts on designer handbags like this Kurt Geiger quilted crossbody, which is over $100 off today, this Vince Camuto hobo bag, on sale for $54, and this staple black bag by Rebecca Minkoff, which is marked down by $142.

We can always count on Kate Spade to provide colorful, cute accessories, and this leather crossbody bag is no exception. Embrace spring with this pastel striped purse that's 88 percent off at this Nordstrom Rack sale.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Bradley Leather Wallet on Chain, $53.61 (orig. $198); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack's highly-anticipated Clear the Rack sale ends in just a few days, so take advantage of these crazy-low prices while you can.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.