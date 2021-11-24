Nordstrom Rack Quietly Discounted Tons of Coveted Items Ahead of Black Friday — Here Are the 28 Best Deals
Nordstrom Rack is hands down one of the best places to score discounts on drool-worthy designer items. And right now, during its early Black Friday sale, already-commendable prices are slashed even more, making these deals too good to pass up. So if you're smart, you'll get ahead of hungry shoppers who inevitably devour the site the day after Thanksgiving and take advantage of the discounts dropped days before the main shopping event.
Just like its big sister Nordstrom, discount retailer Nordstrom Rack offers tons of handbags, shoes, accessories, and clothing from top-of-the-line designers like Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, and Sam Edelman. But unlike Nordstrom, the Rack never sells items at full price — so, you can eagerly scoop them up like kids in a candy store.
Countless coveted goodies from celeb-loved brands like Ugg, Ray-Ban, and Barbour are often on sale at Nordstrom Rack — and items sell out at lightning speed. Huge discounts on the viral Spanx leggings, hundreds of dollars off of Jennifer Aniston's go-to denim from Rag & Bone, and over half off of the Kate Middelton-loved Sorel boots are not rare occurrences at Nordstrom Rack. But when these discounts happen, you better believe everything sells like hot cakes.
And the Nordstrom Rack Early Black Friday Sale is certainly no exception. Right now, you can score $200 off of this Michael Kors wool coat, $168 off of this Marc Jacobs crossbody bag, and over $200 off of these classic Frye boots, to name a few can't-miss deals. With all of these fashion, beauty, and home goods to choose from, we made things easier for you and highlighted the 28 deals you should add to your cart ASAP. Because if there's one thing to know about Nordstrom Rack shoppers, it's that they don't wait around before scooping up the discounted designer goodies of their dreams. Below, shop the best Early Black Friday 2021 deals at Nordstrom Rack.
Best Nordstrom Rack Early Black Friday Clothing Deals:
- Marc New York Faux Leather Puffer Jacket, $59.97 (orig. $200)
- Levi's Faux Fur Leather Trucker Jacket, $69.97 (orig. $150)
- Sam Edelman Hooded Belted Puffer Parka Jacket, $79.97 (orig. $150)
- Halogen Crewneck Cashmere Sweater, $59.97 (orig. $98)
- Avec Les Filles Faux Fur Coat, $69.97 (orig. $150)
- 90 Degree by Reflex Superflex High Rise Elastic Free Pocket Ankle Leggings, $14.97–$19.97 (orig. $78)
- Michael Kors Belted Asymmetrical Wool Blend Trench Coat, $99.97 (orig. $300)
Best Nordstrom Rack Early Black Friday Shoe Deals:
- Ugg Pearle Faux Fur Lined Scuff Slipper, $59.97 (orig. $80)
- Sorel Joan of Arctic Next Faux Fur Waterproof Snow Boot, $119.97 (orig. $250)
- Frye Melissa Button Tab Knee High Boot, $149.97 (orig. $378)
- Circus by Sam Edelman Darren Quilted Combat Boot, $69.97 (orig. $78)
- New Balance 300 Sneaker, $39.97 (orig. $74.95)
Best Nordstrom Rack Early Black Friday Handbag Deals:
- Rebecca Minkoff Chain Hobo Bag, $144.97 (orig. $298)
- Marc Jacobs The Shutter Leather Crossbody Bag, $166.97 (orig. $335)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Club Tote, $89.97 (orig. $125)
- Karl Lagerfeld Paris Iris Small Leather Satchel, $79.97 (orig. $158)
- Kurt Geiger Brixton Quilted Lock Bag, $119.97 (orig. $245)
- Tumi Voyageur Just in Case Packable Nylon Tote, $59.97 (orig. $100)
Best Nordstrom Rack Early Black Friday Accessory Deals:
- Ugg Pompom Solid Rib Knit Beanie, $24.97 (orig. $55)
- Phenix Cashmere Knit Gloves, $24.97 (orig. $90)
- Adornia 8mm Cultured Pearl Charm Paperclip Chain Toggle Necklace, $19.98 (orig. $150)
- Kendra Scott Reagan Ring, $18.72 (orig. $65)
- Ray-Ban 55mm Polarized Round Sunglasses, $89.97 (orig. $178)
Best Nordstrom Rack Early Black Friday Home and Beauty Deals:
- Nest New York Fragrances Vanilla Orchid & Almond 3-Wick Candle, $44.97 (orig. $70)
- Gravity Modernist Queen Solid Sheet Set, $12.23 (orig. $70)
- Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio, $39.97 (orig. $87)
- Urban Decay Born to Run Eyeshadow Palette, $28.97 (orig. $49)
- Chloe Love Story Eau de Parfum, $89.97 (orig. $132)