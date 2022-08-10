People.com Lifestyle Fashion Stock Up for Back to School with Deals on Closet Staples from Nordstrom Rack These versatile tees, cozy hoodies, and more are all $20 or less By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom Rack New school year, new stylish outfits! Now that the back-to-school season is in full swing, we've got our attention squarely focused on what we're wearing so we can look and feel our best as we head back to campus. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack is coming through with yet another very timely sale that's also easy on that (ah-hem) student budget. Everything Mindy Kaling Has in Her Amazon Cart for Back-to-School Shopping The discount retailer is coming in hot with the must-have deals (wait for it): $20 or less on solid basics and go-to essentials that you'll reach for over and over again. We rounded up 14 standout items from the sale — including a cool pair of $5 faux leather leggings — and highly suggest you head over to the site to stock up on these rock-bottom deals while you can. The Best Back-to-School Clothing Deals at Nordstrom Rack Treasure & Bond Crop Hoodie, $9–$13.50 (orig. $45) T Tahari Saddle Stripe Long Sleeve Sweater, $19.97 (orig. $68) BP. Fitted Long Sleeve Rib Dress, $13.97 (orig. $39) Halogen Cutout Mock Knit Top, $19.97 (orig. $49) Abound Short Sleeve Skater Dress in Coral Aster Bouquet, $13.48 (orig. $26.97) Madewell V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $16.97 (orig. $19.50) Philosophy Republic Long Sleeve Crewneck Top, $9.59 (orig. $48) Nordstrom Rack Essential Scoop Neck Camisole, $16.97 Open Edit Organic Cotton Henley Bodysuit, $8.70 (orig. $29) Tahari Seta Mid-Rise Jeans, $14.98 (orig. $98) BP. Faux Leather Leggings, $5 (orig. $24) Madewell Whisper V-Neck Stripe T-Shirt, $16.97 Free People In Control Mini Dress, $16.98 (orig. $60) BDG Bubble Hem Sweatshirt, $17.98 (orig. $35.97) For starters, we'd grab several versatile V-neck tees from Madewell in every color available since they're only $17 each and will go perfectly with jeans, shorts, leggings, and joggers alike. There's also a sporty striped variation if you want to mix in a classic print, and don't forget to browse the jeans section for denim deals as low as $15 a pair. When it comes to those inevitably late study nights to come, we can't think of a better outfit to wear than a cute yet cozy sweatshirt and a comfy pair of pants; and are also big fans of long-sleeve crewneck tees for easy dressing on and off campus. For more formal occasions, check out the fit-and-flare dresses that are a steal at under $15, or the alluring bodysuits and everyday camisoles that could be styled with cardigans, denim jackets, or oversized shackets when the temps cool down. Shop these back-to-school essentials below, and be sure to check out the entire sale for killer deals from the brands you love. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Abound Short Sleeve Skater Dress, $13.48 (orig. $26.97); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Madewell V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $16.97 (orig. $19.50); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Philosophy Republic Long Sleeve Crewneck Top, $9.59 (orig. $48); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Nordstrom Rack Essential Scoop Neck Camisole, $16.97; nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Open Edit Organic Cotton Henley Bodysuit, $8.70 (orig. $29); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Tahari Seta Mid-Rise Jeans, $14.98 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.