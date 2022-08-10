Stock Up for Back to School with Deals on Closet Staples from Nordstrom Rack

New school year, new stylish outfits!

Now that the back-to-school season is in full swing, we've got our attention squarely focused on what we're wearing so we can look and feel our best as we head back to campus. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack is coming through with yet another very timely sale that's also easy on that (ah-hem) student budget.

The discount retailer is coming in hot with the must-have deals (wait for it): $20 or less on solid basics and go-to essentials that you'll reach for over and over again. We rounded up 14 standout items from the sale — including a cool pair of $5 faux leather leggings — and highly suggest you head over to the site to stock up on these rock-bottom deals while you can.

The Best Back-to-School Clothing Deals at Nordstrom Rack

For starters, we'd grab several versatile V-neck tees from Madewell in every color available since they're only $17 each and will go perfectly with jeans, shorts, leggings, and joggers alike. There's also a sporty striped variation if you want to mix in a classic print, and don't forget to browse the jeans section for denim deals as low as $15 a pair.

When it comes to those inevitably late study nights to come, we can't think of a better outfit to wear than a cute yet cozy sweatshirt and a comfy pair of pants; and are also big fans of long-sleeve crewneck tees for easy dressing on and off campus.

For more formal occasions, check out the fit-and-flare dresses that are a steal at under $15, or the alluring bodysuits and everyday camisoles that could be styled with cardigans, denim jackets, or oversized shackets when the temps cool down.

Shop these back-to-school essentials below, and be sure to check out the entire sale for killer deals from the brands you love.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Abound Short Sleeve Skater Dress, $13.48 (orig. $26.97); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Madewell V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $16.97 (orig. $19.50); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Philosophy Republic Long Sleeve Crewneck Top, $9.59 (orig. $48); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Nordstrom Rack Essential Scoop Neck Camisole, $16.97; nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Open Edit Organic Cotton Henley Bodysuit, $8.70 (orig. $29); nordstromrack.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Tahari Seta Mid-Rise Jeans, $14.98 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com

