There Are Thousands of Limited-Time Deals at Nordstrom's Secret Sale — and They're Up to 72% Off

The big Memorial Day weekend sales are still two weeks away, but some stores already have impressive discounts to shop.

Nordstrom's Limited Time Sale section has more than 5,200 items on sale right now with discounts as steep as 72 percent off. You'll find Adidas, Cole Haan, and Sorel shoes, Topshop and Madewell clothing, and beauty products from brands like MAC Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown, and Clinique all marked down. As the sale's name implies though, these deals won't last forever.We sorted through the pages and pages of offerings to find the 25 best deals in clothing, shoes, and beauty worth scooping up before they return to full price.

Best Clothing on Sale at Nordstrom

There are more than 180 pairs of jeans included in the Limited Time sale from brands like Levi's, 7 For All Mankind, and Good American. The steepest discount is on a high-rise, straight-leg style from NYDJ, which are up to 65 percent off. There are a number of styles from Silver Jeans Co., Topshop, and Jones New York for under $50. We're partial to these high-rise cropped flares from AG, which come in a pretty khaki shade that is a nice break from typical blue jeans. The fabric is lightweight enough for warmer weather with a bit of stretch — plus, they're 44 percent off (for now).

You'll find more than 700 dresses in the short-term sale section with spring and summer-ready styles by DKNY, Free People, Topshop, and more. There's a little of everything in the mix: beach-ready cover-ups, bodycon party minis, simple tank dresses, tiered maxi styles, and even a few jumpsuits. At 55 percent off, this sleeveless black dress from Julia Jordan is one of the best deals on dresses (and it's perfect for summer events that require something special, like weddings). Another favorite is this puff sleeve midi dress from Madewell, with a face-framing square neckline and stretchy bodice that comfortably fits many sizes.

Best Shoes on Sale at Nordstrom

There are so many shoes included in the secret sale — over 1,000, to be exact. Sneakers, sandals, flats, heels, loafers, and more are up to 65 percent off from brands like Adidas, Nike, Croc, Coach, and Sorel. These Steve Madden sandals are a versatile choice for everything from work to weddings. They have a low block heel that makes them easy to walk in and wear all day, and come in five colors. For something sportier, check out these Sorel sneakers, which are a great pick for sightseeing vacations, outdoor jogs, and everyday wear.

Best Beauty Products on Sale at Nordstrom

The Limited Time Sale on beauty products includes makeup, skincare, fragrance, hair tools, and even some candles and reed diffusers. Brands like Clinique, Kate Sommerville, and Too Faced are on sale for up to 40 percent off. We found lipsticks and glosses from MAC Cosmetics for as little as $12 and Bobbi Brown products for 30 percent off.

The Nordstrom Limited Time Sale is full of markdowns on everything you need to move from spring to summer. But prices could go shoot up at any time, so be sure to score these deals while you can.

