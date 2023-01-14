Lifestyle Fashion Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds Score up to 60 percent off of Adidas, Free People, and True Botanicals while you can By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland We're here to let you in on a little secret: Nordstrom has a secret sale section, and it's teeming with deep discounts on so many coveted brands. The Limited-Time Sale section is hiding in plain sight at Nordstrom, and it includes up to 60 percent off of Sorel, Nike, and Adidas shoes, Free People and Good American clothing, and skincare products from brands like Sunday Riley, True Botanicals, Kiehl's, and Clinique. The only catch lies in its name: Everything is marked down for a limited time, and there's no telling when items will return to full price. So hurry up and score these steep savings while you can. Nordstrom Best Clothing on Sale at Nordstrom French Connection Millia Cardigan, $49.99 (orig. $128) Topshop Rolled Hem Cardigan, $53.60 (orig. $67) Good American Good Legs High Waist Chew Hem Ankle Cigarette Jeans, $74.25 (orig. $139) Free People We the Free Marci Denim Jumpsuit, $76.80 (orig. $128) Good American the Good Shirt, $86.25 (orig. $115) Paige Odalynn Long Sleeve Top, $91 (orig. $199) 7 for All Mankind Easy Slim Ankle Straight Jeans, $99 (orig. $218) Free People We the Free Dolman Sleeve Quilted Jacket, $138.60 (orig. $198) Frame Le High Waist Flare Jeans, $159.60 (orig. $228) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Plenty of high-quality jeans are currently discounted at Nordstrom from top brands like Frame and Good American. This slim straight pair from 7 for All Mankind typically costs $218, but right now, you can snag it for $99. The designer denim has graced the legs of celebs like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon, and Kate Middleton, so you're in good company with this label. Several staple sweaters are marked down, too, like this classic cardigan by French Connection which is 60 percent off, and this chunkier version by Topshop. From Free People, score this trendy quilted jacket that's perfect for layering. All three colors — burnt red, charcoal gray, and army green — are marked down now. Nordstrom Buy It! Free People We the Free Dolman Sleeve Quilted Jacket, $138.60 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shoes on Sale at Nordstrom Adidas Primegreen Stan Smith Sneaker, $49.95 (orig. $95) Melissa Shape Slide Sandal, $66.50 (orig. $95) Nike Air Max Pre-Day Sneaker, $80 (orig. $130) Adidas Ultraboost 22 Cold.Rdy II Running Shoe, $104.95 (orig. $210) Sorel Hi-Line Hiking Boot, $138.75 (orig. $185) Sorel Lennox Faux Fur Trim Lace-Up Boot, $157.50 (orig. $210) Camper Milah Chelsea Boot, $157 (orig. $225) You can score some seriously steep savings on shoes right now, like 40 percent off of these Nike Air Max sneakers and 50 percent off of these wildly popular Adidas Stan Smith shoes. Plus, you can nab half-off of the sought-after Adidas Ultraboost style that stars like Meghan Markle and Olivia Wilde can't get enough of. The fan -favorite pair is designed specifically for running, but shoppers wear it for dashing out on errands, too. Get the $210 sneaker for just $105 today. Nordstrom Buy It! Adidas Ultraboost 22 Cold.Rdy II Running Shoe, $104.95 (orig. $210); nordstrom.com Another footwear brand with plenty of famous fans, Sorel, is majorly marked down at Nordstrom. Oprah selected a pair of boots as one of her favorite things in 2018, and Katie Holmes and Jennifer Aniston have given it their seal of approval, too. To be exact, 44 pairs of durable winter boots and comfy slippers by Sorel are on sale at Nordstrom right now. Nordstrom Best Beauty Products on Sale at Nordstrom Bobbi Brown Festive Ready Mini Crushed Lip Trio $58 Value, $21 (orig. $30) Clinique All About Eyes Rich, $22 (orig. $37) Kiehl's Since 1851 Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Face Mask, $30 (orig. $45) Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Lipstick Trio $96 Value, $44.80 (orig. $64) Bobbi Brown Hydrating Skincare Set $124 Value, $44.80 (orig. $64) Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinol Serum, $63.75 (orig. $85) Sunday Riley C.E.O 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, $63.75 (orig. $85) Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye, $66 (orig. $110) True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum, $72 (orig. $90) Nordstrom is home to many luxe beauty brands we dream about adding to our bathroom cabinets — and right now, so many of them are marked down. Sunday Riley has built a big fanbase thanks to its effective products A-listers like Drew Barrymore and Oprah use. Today, both the in-demand Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, which fights dullness and dark spots, and the anti-aging Retinoid Serum are 25 percent off. Clinique has been delivering essential products at more affordable prices for decades. Currently, the brand's popular eye cream is up to 40 percent off. More than 1,000 Nordstrom shoppers love the "soothing" cream that acts as a "genius de-puffer." Nordstrom Buy It! Clinique All About Eyes Rich, $22 (orig. $37); nordstrom.com This anti-aging serum from True Botanicals, a brand backed by Brooke Shields and Laura Dern, has racked up more than 1,700 positive ratings from shoppers who rave about its impact on their skin. Many reviewers call it a "game-changer" and a "staple" in their skincare routine thanks to how it smooths, hydrates, and makes them feel like they're "glowing from the inside." The Nordstrom Limited Time Sale section is chock-full of markdowns on designer and celebrity-worn items. 