Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds

We're here to let you in on a little secret: Nordstrom has a secret sale section, and it's teeming with deep discounts on so many coveted brands.

The Limited-Time Sale section is hiding in plain sight at Nordstrom, and it includes up to 60 percent off of Sorel, Nike, and Adidas shoes, Free People and Good American clothing, and skincare products from brands like Sunday Riley, True Botanicals, Kiehl's, and Clinique. The only catch lies in its name: Everything is marked down for a limited time, and there's no telling when items will return to full price. So hurry up and score these steep savings while you can.

Nordstrom

Best Clothing on Sale at Nordstrom

Plenty of high-quality jeans are currently discounted at Nordstrom from top brands like Frame and Good American. This slim straight pair from 7 for All Mankind typically costs $218, but right now, you can snag it for $99. The designer denim has graced the legs of celebs like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon, and Kate Middleton, so you're in good company with this label.

Several staple sweaters are marked down, too, like this classic cardigan by French Connection which is 60 percent off, and this chunkier version by Topshop. From Free People, score this trendy quilted jacket that's perfect for layering. All three colors — burnt red, charcoal gray, and army green — are marked down now.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Free People We the Free Dolman Sleeve Quilted Jacket, $138.60 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shoes on Sale at Nordstrom

You can score some seriously steep savings on shoes right now, like 40 percent off of these Nike Air Max sneakers and 50 percent off of these wildly popular Adidas Stan Smith shoes. Plus, you can nab half-off of the sought-after Adidas Ultraboost style that stars like Meghan Markle and Olivia Wilde can't get enough of. The fan -favorite pair is designed specifically for running, but shoppers wear it for dashing out on errands, too. Get the $210 sneaker for just $105 today.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Adidas Ultraboost 22 Cold.Rdy II Running Shoe, $104.95 (orig. $210); nordstrom.com

Another footwear brand with plenty of famous fans, Sorel, is majorly marked down at Nordstrom. Oprah selected a pair of boots as one of her favorite things in 2018, and Katie Holmes and Jennifer Aniston have given it their seal of approval, too. To be exact, 44 pairs of durable winter boots and comfy slippers by Sorel are on sale at Nordstrom right now.

Nordstrom

Best Beauty Products on Sale at Nordstrom

Nordstrom is home to many luxe beauty brands we dream about adding to our bathroom cabinets — and right now, so many of them are marked down. Sunday Riley has built a big fanbase thanks to its effective products A-listers like Drew Barrymore and Oprah use. Today, both the in-demand Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, which fights dullness and dark spots, and the anti-aging Retinoid Serum are 25 percent off.

Clinique has been delivering essential products at more affordable prices for decades. Currently, the brand's popular eye cream is up to 40 percent off. More than 1,000 Nordstrom shoppers love the "soothing" cream that acts as a "genius de-puffer."

Nordstrom

Buy It! Clinique All About Eyes Rich, $22 (orig. $37); nordstrom.com

This anti-aging serum from True Botanicals, a brand backed by Brooke Shields and Laura Dern, has racked up more than 1,700 positive ratings from shoppers who rave about its impact on their skin. Many reviewers call it a "game-changer" and a "staple" in their skincare routine thanks to how it smooths, hydrates, and makes them feel like they're "glowing from the inside."

The Nordstrom Limited Time Sale section is chock-full of markdowns on designer and celebrity-worn items. But remember — price tags could shoot back up at any time, so take advantage of this opportunity while you can.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.