Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Back with 30,000+ Deals — and Prices Start at $9
To kick off the unofficial start of the new season, Nordstrom dropped the summer installment of its Half-Yearly Sale.
Even among all the epic Memorial Day sales happening this weekend, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale does not disappoint. For starters, you can save up 60 percent on more than 30,000 items (yes, you read that number right). And of the tens of thousands of deals, there are plenty of discounts on top brands — Tory Burch, Skims, and Free People to name a few.
The sale runs through Sunday, June 5, so you have a little longer than a week to score savings across clothing, shoes, accessories, home, and virtually every other category. But anyone who's shopped the sale knows that just because you add a deeply discounted Madewell dress to your cart, doesn't mean it'll stay in your cart. After all, popular products like these braided block heel sandals (a style Reese Witherspoon recently wore) are already down to their final sizes.
Not sure where to even start? We get it — 30,000 is a huge number. So we rounded up 24 of the best clothing, shoe, and accessory deals from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale. Just remember to snap up whatever's on your wishlist before the deals disappear.
Best Clothing Deals
If your summer wardrobe could use some new pieces, you're in luck. The sale is packed with deals on flowy dresses, breezy tops, and airy skirts. Whether you're headed to the beach or are on a brunch date, throw on this V-neck shift dress with puff sleeves that make it extra cute. Shoppers who left five-star ratings raved that the "comfortable and flattering" dress is "perfect for summer."
- BB Dakota Fields of Gold Shift Dress, $41.40–$46.23 (orig. $69)
- Madewell Moody Blooms Georgette Lucie Puff Sleeve Smocked Bodice Top, $49.99 (orig. $88)
- Gibsonlook Ruffle Sleeveless Top, $22–$30 (orig. $55)
- Faithfull the Brand Bellavista Floral Midi Dress, $159 (orig. $199)
- Free People Sugar Cube V-Neck T-Shirt, $34.80 (orig. $58)
- Caslon Cotton Twill Blend Shorts, $19.60 (orig. $49)
- Ganni Print Light Crepe Pull-On Midi Skirt, $129 (orig. $215)
- Kut from the Cloth Jasmine Top, $41.40 (orig. $69)
Best Shoe Deals
The sale is also overflowing with deals on footwear you can wear all summer. A great option for the hot days ahead is these ankle strap sandals, which have a cushioned footbed and a leather upper. Whether you want to work out or go for long walks, you can't go wrong with a running shoe from Veja, a sneaker brand that's been spotted on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Jennifer Garner. The brand teamed up with Rick Owens to create an ultra-comfortable shoe with a breathable mesh upper and a padded collar.
- Sarto by Franco Sarto Greene Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99)
- Vionic Beach Collection Pismo Lace-Up Sneaker in Sea Foam Canvas, $38.99 (orig. $64.95)
- Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal, $50–$55 (orig. $100–$110)
- Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal, $152.76–$159.60 (orig. $228–$238)
- Vans U Old Skool Sneaker, $49.99 (orig. $64.95)
- Vince Ginelle Slip-On Sneaker, $115–$161 (orig. $230)
- Veja x Rick Owens Performance Running Shoe, $174–$199.99 (orig. $290)
- Naturalizer Court Ankle Strap Platform Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $125)
Best Accessory Deals
In the accessories category, there are all kinds of bags on super sale. A standout find is the Tory Burch Miller Small Leather Shoulder Bag that's marked down in blue celadon. The versatile structured bag has a twisted leather strap and a gold chain. You can wear it as a shoulder bag or as a crossbody bag.
- Tory Burch Miller Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Blue Celadon, $348.60 (orig. $498)
- Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Daisy Small Shoulder Bag, $106.80 (orig. $178)
- Topshop Cali Quilted Chain Faux Leather Crossbody Bag in Turquoise, $29.40 (orig. $49)
- Botkier Cobble Hill Leather Crossbody Bag, $118.77 (orig. $198)
- BP Hoop Earrings in Silver, Set of 3, $9 (orig. $15)
- Kendra Scott Beaded Ansley Heart Drop Earrings, $40–$60 (orig. $80)
- Le Specs That's Fanplastic Round Sunglasses, $55.30 (orig. $79)
- BaubleBar Layered Chain Necklace, $26.40 (orig. $44)
- These 'Durable' Gym Bags Can Double as Weekend Bags, According to Shoppers — and Sale Prices Start at Just $16
- Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching $200 Pillows for This 'Awesome' Set That Starts at Just $32
- 11 Linen-Blend Pants and Shirts for a Cool and Comfy Summer, All Under $40 at Amazon
- Spanx Just Added the Coziest One-and-Done Outfits to Its Oprah-Approved Loungewear Collection