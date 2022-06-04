The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Ends Soon — Shop 12 Must-Have Styles Before It's Too Late
If you've been saving all of your hard-earned cash to spend on vacations this summer, Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale might make you think twice. You can score major discounts on thousands of clothes, shoes, and accessories right now — but not for much longer.
Until Sunday, June 5, Nordstrom is offering up to 60 percent off seasonal picks, including flowy pants, chic sandals, flattering swimsuits, and top-notch denim from popular brands like Ugg, Good American, and Treasure & Bond. This is the perfect opportunity to score those trendy items you've been dying to add to your closet, like a stylish button-down similar to what Meghan Markle has been wearing lately, or must-have summer staples, like a pair of breezy linen-blend pants that always appear everywhere this time of year.
Ready to shop? We rounded up 12 styles with amazing customer reviews to help you get started.
Shop Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Last-Chance Styles
- Zella Live In Pocket Joggers, $45.50 (orig. $65.00)
- Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal, $50 (orig. $100–$110)
- Good American Always Fits One-Piece Swimsuit, $53.40 (orig. $89)
- BP. Canvas Tote, $13.30 (orig. $19)
- Treasure & Bond High Waist Boyfriend Cutoff Denim Shorts, $19.60 (orig. $49)
- Kut From The Kloth Jasmine Top, $41.40 (orig. $69)
- BCBG Lara Sandal, $44.99 (orig. $79)
- Free People Bare It All Rank Bodysuit, $40.80 (orig. $68)
- Toms Parker Slip-On Sneaker, $29.98–$44.96 (orig. $59.95)
- BP. Font Slit Rib T-Shirt Dress, $14–$35 (orig. $35)
- ASTR the Label Bubble Sleeve Mock Blouse, $39 (orig. $65)
- Longchamp Small Le Pliage Nylon Shoulder Tote, $75 (orig. $125)
It's not summer without a new swimsuit to show off around the pool, which is why you'll want to add this flattering one-piece from Good American to your collection while it's under $55. It's made of a breathable, ribbed polyester material and offers full coverage while showing off a touch of skin with a scoop neck. Plus, it can easily transition from a day to night look when paired with these cutoff distressed denim shorts that reviewers are calling the "best shorts ever."
Having plenty of cover-ups handy will also streamline your warm-weather wardrobe, and we love this casual cotton dress that can be thrown over your suit or paired with slip-on sneakers and worn to happy hour. Speaking of summer drinks, this bubble-sleeve blouse and this drapey bodysuit from Free People would each look adorable paired with white flared jeans. Finish off your 'fit with this versatile canvas tote that's roomy enough to pack beach towels, books, your wallet, and more.
Although the temperatures are already heating up, having cozy loungewear is key for those cool summer nights. These popular Zella joggers have thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers, who say they're "super cozy" thanks to the delicate knit material. They come in six colors and are on sale for just $45 right now — a total steal!
We could go on and on about all of the fabulous picks from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, but then you might miss out on shopping for them. Scroll down to add them to your cart before it ends on Sunday, June 5!
