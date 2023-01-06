Sale Alert! You Can Still Score Up to 71% Off Ugg, Levi's, Longchamp, and More Coveted Brands at Nordstrom

You know what's better than a massive sale? When said sale gets extended. And that's exactly what just happened at Nordstrom.

The highly anticipated Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale was set to end on January 2, but now, you have until Monday, January 9 to shop more than 43,000 deals on fashion, beauty, and home products from brands like Ugg, Levi's, Longchamp, Kate Spade, Adidas, and Zella. While some styles are picked over at this point, there are still plenty of coveted items marked down and fully in stock.

Shop the 30 best deals under $25, $50, and $100 at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale below — and don't wait around, because it really is your last chance this time.

Nordstrom

The 5 Best Deals at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

If you don't know where to start, these top five deals — all under $100 — are the crème de la crème. If you didn't unwrap that pair of Ugg slippers you were pining for on Christmas, snag them for yourself now. This fuzzy slingback style will keep your feet toasty at home and out on the streets, as showcased by the likes of Selena Gomez, Cardi B, and Megan Fox. Get the black version for $70 or the gray ones for just $60 right now.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal, $69.95 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com

The practical tote bag carried by both Hollywood royalty and actual royalty, a.k.a. the Longchamp Le Pliage Tote, typically costs nearly $200, but during this Nordstrom sale, you can snag this version of the everyday essential for half the price. Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Jennifer Lopez have all carried the original spacious bag, and customers love how easy the waterproof material is to clean and how it conveniently folds up for packing.

Other can't-miss deals include 40 percent off both this splashy Kate Spade wallet and one of the most popular pairs of Levi's jeans, plus half-off on the iconic Adidas Stan Smith Court Sneaker.

Nordstrom

Best Deals Under $25 at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Affordable jewelry brand BaubleBar has been spotted on everyone from Katie Holmes to J.Lo to Lizzo, and this trendy layered chain link necklace is on sale for just $23 at Nordstrom. This basic T-shirt from Madewell serves as the building block for countless future outfits, and you can snag it for $19 today. But best of all, this cozy striped sweater is a whopping 71 percent off right now, ringing in at just $20.

Nordstrom

Best Deals Under $50 at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

New year, new underwear. If it's been too long since you refreshed your panty collection, Hanky Panky is a brand you should have on your radar. Jennifer Aniston once named it as her go-to pick for intimates, and its original thong is so popular, one sells every 10 seconds. Somehow, a three-pack of the lace version is still available at Nordstrom for 55 percent off, so don't miss this rare steal.

Zella has become a customer-favorite brand at Nordstrom thanks to its soft, flattering, affordable activewear. More than 300 Zella items are marked down at this Nordstrom sale, including these high-waisted leggings with a pocket that will fit your phone on the go. Save 60 percent and scoop them up for just $26 today.

These chunky platform boots from Steve Madden, the brand Bachelor Nation can't stop wearing, are discounted by a whopping 61 percent. A block heel, stretchy shaft, and velvet fabric evoke major '70s vibes. And this faux leather biker jacket is equally as edgy but more versatile, so it's bound to be worn on repeat this season.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket, $44.50 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Best Deals Under $100 at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Several cozy sweaters from Madewell are 40 percent off at Nordstrom, like this classic square-neck pullover and this cropped ribbed cardigan. This soft cotton button-down shirt from Free People is also discounted by 40 percent, and it's begging to be layered over your favorite T-shirt and jeans for a no-fuss casual look.

Speaking of layering, this super soft Barefoot Dreams cardigan has all the makings of your holy grail lounging-at-home piece. Celebs like Jennifer Garner, Kate Huson, Hailey Bieber, and Oprah Winfrey have all given the brand's cozy blankets their seal of approval, and what's better than clothes that make you feel like you're wrapped in your favorite blanket? Get this comfy pick for 58 percent off today.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan, $88.80 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com

But if you're in the market for something heavier, this convertible puffer jacket from Topshop can be worn as a coat or vest, so you're getting two winter essentials for the price of one. As for bottoms, these Alo Yoga bootcut leggings are so on trend, and the silhouette will elongate your legs. The brand countless stars wear rarely goes on sale, so take advantage now.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Alo Yoga Airbrush Low Rise Bootcut Leggings, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Don't miss the thousands of killer deals still available at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale before it ends on January 9.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.