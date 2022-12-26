Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Boasts 48,000 Deals — Here Are the Best 26 Worth Shopping

Gift-giving is always fun, but once the Christmas tree skirt is empty and everyone on your list is happy, it's time to treat yourself. Sometimes we need a nudge to indulge in a post-holiday self-care shopping spree, and right now, Nordstrom is pushing us in the right direction.

The highly anticipated Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale began today, December 26, and it includes up to 60 percent off celebrity- and fan-favorite brands like Ugg, Levi's, Madewell, and Tory Burch. Plus, until December 29, everything in the clearance section is marked down by an extra 25 percent. That's right — double discounts are in order.

With 48,000 deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories at your fingertips, we did the work for you and narrowed down your search to the 26 deals worth shopping at the 2022 Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale before it ends on January 2. A word of advice: Don't wait around on your must-have picks, because sizes will sell out fast.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Clothing Deals

Puffer jackets are a winter wardrobe staple, and celebrities like Hailey and Justin Bieber are proving why this season. Although the model recently stepped out in a trendy leather pick that rings in at $7,750, the comfy outerwear choice can be much more affordable.

Right now, several top-notch puffer jackets are on sale at Nordstrom for less than $100, like the Vero Moda Hooded Puffer Coat, marked down to $97, and this versatile Topshop jacket, discounted to $85. The quilted puffer jacket, available in black and tan, can convert into a vest, so you get two winter essentials for the price of one.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Convertible Puffer Jacket, $84.70 (orig. $121); nordstrom.com

Several pairs of highly rated leggings are on sale, too, like this capri pair from customer-loved brand Zella and this flare style from Alo Yoga, a brand worn by celebs like Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Garner. Flare leggings like these are making a major comeback this year, and stars like Kaia Gerber are leading the charge.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Alo Yoga Airbrush Low Rise Bootcut Leggings, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

This sweater hoodie from Free People features a festive fair isle print, which Kate Middleton and Katie Holmes tend to break out this time of year. Jennifer Lopez has donned the pattern twice in one month, most recently grabbing Starbucks with husband Ben Affleck in a black, cream, and brown version. Join the fair isle bandwagon while you can snag a high-quality Free People version for less.

Buy It! Free People Inverness Sweater Hoodie, $138.60 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Shoe Deals

If you didn't unwrap that fresh pair of boots you were hoping for on Christmas morning, Nordstrom has plenty of on-sale options to choose from. This pointed-toe, block heel pair by Vince Camuto is begging to be worn on heavy rotation to the office or on nights out. Snag it for over $100 off now.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Vince Camuto Membidi Pointed Toe Leather Boot, $67.70 (orig. $169); nordstrom.com

Although you probably picture shearling-lined suede boots when you hear the name Ugg, the brand also offers sleeker footwear, like these platform Chelsea boots that come in a cool winter white shade. These boots were made for stomping — and turning heads while you're at it — but like all Ugg items, they're made with comfort and quality top of mind.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Neumel Platform Chelsea Boot, $105 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

If you're in the market for a new pair of athletic shoes, Hoka, one of the most trusted running shoe brands around, is marked down at Nordstrom right now. Hollywood moms like Cameron Diaz, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Garner all hail the supportive sneakers for their comfy, cushioned fit, and even some of the Radio City Rockettes who dance for six hours every day love changing into Hoka shoes post-performance.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Hoka Challenger ATR 6 Trail Running Shoe, $120 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Accessories Deals

No bag is more essential in your collection than a tote, and Madewell's best-selling tote is the go-to pick you're looking for. Right now, you can snag the gold leather version with a fun striped crossbody strap for more than $70 off.

With interior and exterior pockets, this tote bag will hold all your essentials while you run errands. Meghan Markle even carried a canvas version of the Transport Tote on a royal tour back in 2019, so you're in good company with this one.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Stripe Strap Transport Tote, $109.99 (orig. $188); madewell.com

This nylon tote bag from luxe brand Tumi is better suited for travel, since it features a luggage sleeve and can fit more in-flight essentials. Although it's more expensive than the Madewell tote, it'll last you years of use everywhere from the airport to the office.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Tumi Voyageur Everyday Nylon Tote, $206.50 (orig. $295); nordstrom.com

If your idea of treating yourself is a little box filled with shiny new jewelry, you're in luck: Nordstrom slashed prices on coveted brands like Kate Spade, BaubleBar, and Kendra Scott. These statement studs by Kate Spade will look festive on New Year's Eve and beyond, and this Kendra Scott bracelet resembles the wildly popular necklace by the same name, the Grayson. Choose between silver and gold beads and four different gemstones, all on sale now.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Kendra Scott Grayson Beaded Stretch Bracelet, $39.90 (orig. $50); nordstrom.com

It's almost the New Year, and that's cause for celebration. Kick things off right by indulging in some of the items you've been dying to scoop up while they're discounted at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.