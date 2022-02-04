Shop

Nordstrom Quietly Put 700+ Boots on Sale, Including Styles from Ugg, Steve Madden, and More

Save up to 60 percent
By Isabel Garcia February 03, 2022 07:00 PM
Whether you're looking for winter boots to traverse snow-covered sidewalks or classic Chelsea boots to take you from day to night, it's a great time to refresh your footwear collection.  

Nordstrom just dropped more than 700 new deals on boots from popular brands, including Ugg, Steve Madden, and more. Right now you can save up to 60 percent on a whole host of styles, from platform boots to ankle booties — but they're going fast.

Shop 9 Boot Deals from Nordstrom 

If there's one brand that celebs can't stop wearing — especially when it's cold out — it's Ugg. Kristen Bell, Jennifer Lopez, and Margot Robbie are just a few of the long list stars that have been spotted wearing the brand's ultra-comfortable boots. A celeb and customer-favorite, Ugg boots hardly stay in stock, let alone go on sale. So if you're in the market for a pair, check out Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot. With the shearling lining the brand is known for and a plush footbed, it's warm and comfortable. 

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot, $127.50 (orig. $170); nordstrom.com

Also on sale boots designed to keep your feet dry on rainy days, like the Splendid Dara boot. It's made of rubber with a water-resistant finish, and for added warmth, it has a ribbed shaft. If you're looking for another pair of waterproof boots that looks elevated, opt for the Dolce Vita Huey H20 bootie in dark brown. It has a suede upper exterior and lug sole that provides traction.  

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Splendid Dara Water Resistant Rain Boot, $68.95 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com 

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Dolce Vita Huey H20 Waterproof Bootie, $84 (orig. $139.95); nordstorm.com

There are also a slew of tall boots marked down, including the Steve Madden Handles boot that's 50 percent off. Made in Brazil, the leather shoe features a 3.5-inch flared block heel and a pointy toe. If you want a shorter heel, you can save 40 percent on the Tamaris Lavina knee-high boot, which has a 1-inch heel. 

Ready to score major savings? Check out standout deals ahead before browsing the full boot sale on Nordstrom. A bunch of styles are down to their last few sizes, so be sure to grab your favorites while they're still in stock and on markdown. 

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Steve Madden Handles Knee High Boot, $94.97–$94.99 (orig. $189.95); nordstrom.com  

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Tamaris Lavina Knee High Boot, $119.95 (orig. $200); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Lucky Brand Calypso Over the Knee Boot, $51.58–$70.92 (orig. $128.95); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Chelsea Boot, $53.96 (orig. $89.95); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Mckay Water Resistant Bootie, $75 (orig. $150); nordstrom.com 

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Open Edit Lucia Platform Bootie, $55.96 (orig. $69.95); nordstrom.com

