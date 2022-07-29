35 Last-Minute Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale We Can't Believe Are Still in Stock
It kicked off to the public two weeks ago, and now the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is almost over — but there are still hundreds of good deals up for grabs.
Some of Nordstrom's biggest deals of the year remain in place on top-selling beauty, fashion, and home decor and accessories from your favorite brands. Whether you're looking to get a new pair of boots for fall or add a few more floral dresses to your summer wardrobe, Nordstrom's clothing discounts from brands like Spanx and Outdoor Voices are not to be missed.
You can also save big on celebrity-favorite beauty brands like True Botanicals, Kiehl's, La Mer, and more at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including Kim Kardashian's go-to hair treatment for blonde hair and serums from a skincare brand Laura Dern trusts.
But the countdown is on, because these prices are about to expire — and some things selling out quickly. You have until Sunday July 31 to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so sign up for a free Nordy Club membership if you don't have one and check out the last-minute deals on beauty products, fashion, and home goods we can't believe are still in stock.
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals Still Available
- Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set, $99 (valued at $137)
- True Botanicals Glow Set, $99 (valued at $215)
- Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer Bottle, $56 (orig. $86)
- La Mer Radiant Hydration Set, $95 (valued at $155)
- Ghd Platinum+ 1-Inch Styler, $187 (orig. $279)
- Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum Set, $112 (valued at $160)
- Anastasia Deluxe Brow Kit, $39 (valued at $68)
This year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has some of the best beauty deals on brands that celebrities regularly use, including Olaplex, True Botanicals, and La Mer.
Kim Kardashian recently told Allure that she relies on Olaplex products to keep her blonde hair healthy, and the Bond Maintenance Set, a $137 value, is now just $99. In addition to the No. 4 Shampoo and No. 5 Conditioner, it comes with the famous No. 3 Hair Perfector, and all feature Olaplex's patented bond-building ingredient that repairs damaged hair.
True Botanicals, which has been touted by Kate Hudson, Laura Dern, and Oliva Wilde, is offering $215 of its coveted products for only $99 as well. The True Botanicals Glow Set includes its popular vitamin C serum along with a moisturizer and a serum that both feature chebula, a hydrating antioxidant with anti-aging properties.
You can also score discounted hair tools at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, like a ghd 1-inch flat iron that shoppers "absolutely love," as well as top-selling makeup and fragrance from the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, Anastasia, and more.
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Clothing Deals Still Available
- Spanx Leather Leggings, $64.90 (orig. $98)
- BlankNYC Suede Moto Jacket, $129.99 (orig. $198)
- Charles Henry Faux Wrap Midi Dress, $59.99 (orig. $98)
- Julia Jordan Floral Print Tie Neck Midi Dress, $79.99 (orig. $129)
- Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress, $74.90 (orig. $100)
- Levi's Ribbed Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $69.90 (orig. $108)
- Vince Slip Skirt, $169.99 (orig. $265)
Whether you're looking to overhaul your summer or winter wardrobe, Nordstrom's sale has tons of dresses, denim, sweaters, and tops that you can wear close to year-round.
Take Spanx's popular faux leather leggings, for instance. With hundreds of five-star ratings on Nordstrom, the stretchy leggings from the brand Oprah previously raved about are marked down to just $65. They continuously sell out, so you'll want to check out now if you've had them on your radar.
A few floral summer dresses are heavily discounted too, including trendy midi dresses with puff sleeves like this tie-neck number by Julia Jordan and this Charles Henry wrap dress. And for a dress you can take to the gym, your next tennis match, or pretty much anywhere, pick up the Outdoor Voices athleisure dress for 25% off; as of this writing, it's available in three colors.
Fall must-haves that made the sale include fresh denim from brands like Levi's, silky slip skirts that you can pair with chunky sweaters or blouses, and a ton of cozy jackets and coats, including BlankNYC's popular leather and suede jackets.
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoe Deals Still Available
- Steve Madden Chaya Pointed Toe Bootie, $94.99 (orig. $139.95)
- Hunter Original Short Black Adjustable Rain Boot, $109.99 (orig. $165)
- Ugg Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slipper, $69.90 (orig. $100)
- Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot, $69.90 (orig. $99.95)
- Nike Waffle One Sneaker, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Naturalizer Lafayette Knit Slip-On Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $89.95)
- Mephisito Helen Miz Sandal, $99.90 (orig. 159.90)
It's not fall without boots, and you can score incredible last-minute deals on shoes you can start wearing sooner than you may realize.
If autumn brings rain to your area, the Hunter short adjustable rain boots will keep your toes dry no matter what. The easy-to-clean boots (from a royal-approved brand) are made of a natural latex rubber that keeps moisture out, and they cost $56 less than usual right now. Other discounted fall boots include the best-selling Caslon water-resistant combat boots and Steve Madden's pointed toe booties, which are destined for fun nights out.
Planning to cozy up indoors? Popular Ugg slippers, like the Ugg closed-toe slippers and the slide-style shearling slippers, are heavily marked down. With plush shearling and memory foam, these "comfy and cute" slippers, as one shopper called the slide pair, offer support and comfort that reviewers clearly can't get enough of.Speaking of comfort, you can get a whole lot of it with the various sneakers on sale at Nordstrom, including the Nike Waffle One Sneaker and the Naturalizer Lafayette Knit Slip-On Sneaker.
Best Nordstrom Accessories Sale Clothing Deals Still Available
If the recent heat wave has you running from the sun, let these discounted sunglasses and hats provide some cover. Several round, aviator, and cat-eye sunglasses by Quay Australia are on sale, as well as chic straw hats from Madewell and Treasure and Bond.
- Quay Australia 47mm Gradient Round Sunglasses, $43.99 (orig. $65)
- Madewell Stripe Leather Tote, $124.99 (orig. $188)
- BaubleBar Marley Hoop Earrings, $32.99 (orig. $48)
- Madewell Braided Straw Hat, $25.90 (orig. $39.50)
- Coach Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag, $99.99 (orig. $150)
- Dagne Dover Medium Dakota Neoprene Backpack, $122.90 (orig. $185)
- Treasured and Bond, $31.90 (orig. $49)
Best-selling bags from popular luggage and travel brand Dagne Dover are also marked down, including the Dakota backpack and travel duffle bag. Like all Dagne bags, they feature the brand's signature neoprene fabric that's washable and water-resistant.
You can also score discounted jewelry from BaubleBar, like the Eileen Pisa Initial Bracelet, the Eternity Band Raing, the Marley Hoop Earrings, and more. The jewelry brand that's known for its trendy pieces and affordable prices has been worn by so many celebs, from Jennifer Aniston to Lizzo, and it's even cheaper than usual right now.
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals Still Available
- Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, $140.99 (orig. $195)
- Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $55.99–$71.99 (orig. $79.95–$89.95)
- Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle, $549.99 (valued at $790)
- Viking Non-stick Frying Pans, $99.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket, $97.90 (orig. $147)
- Nordstrom At Home 400-Thread Count Sheets, $74.90–$88.90 (orig. $99–$119)
- Nest Bamboo & Grapefruit Reed Diffuser Duo, $78 (valued at $116)
The other expiring sale picks you won't want to miss are in Nordstrom's home section, and they span bedding, kitchenware, decor, and electronics.
Upgrade your kitchen and cut minutes off your morning routine with a stylish electric tea kettle. Or go for a top-of-the-line blender: The Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle, which saves you more than $200 compared to buying pieces individually, comes with a 64-ounce pitcher, a 32-ounce container for blending dry goods, two 20-ounce to-go cups, and a seven-year warranty. Several pieces of Viking cookware are also on sale, like the 10-inch and 12-inch non-stick frying pans.
Not to mention, silk pillowcases, plush throw blankets, cozy bedding, and quality bath towels are all still discounted for just a little bit longer too, including Blissy's popular pillowcase made from pure mulberry silk and available in 11 beautiful colors.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends this Sunday July 31, so you don't have long to take advantage of these incredible deals. Shop our favorite selections before they're gone.
