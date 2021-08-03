Here's How to Get Your Wardrobe Fall-Ready During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By Sarah Toscano
August 03, 2021 02:30 PM
August is here, which means autumn — and autumn fashion — is just around the corner. Soon, we'll be trading in tank tops for sweaters, flip-flops for booties, and cutoff shorts for joggers. Plus, many of us may be heading back to the office, so the pajama pants and tees we've relied on the past year will need to be retired. Luckily, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has everything you'll need to bolster your fall wardrobe. But you don't have much longer to shop: The sale ends at 3 a.m. ET on August 9.

Whether you're looking for a toasty pair of boots for cool days or comfy loafers to wear around the office, you can find them discounted during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Hunter rain boots are well known for their top-notch quality, and you can take home a short pair for $100 right now. Not only will you be saving $55, you'll also be saving yourself from the discomfort of soggy socks during rainy commutes. 

You can also score denim, like this pair of dark wash bootcut jeans that will go with all types of tops — from your go-to graphic tee to your softest cropped sweater — for $58 less than usual. They're made mostly from cotton but have a good amount of stretch, so they're great for anyone who needs well-structured jeans sans stiffness. 

And speaking of soft cropped sweaters, you can snag this v-neck cardigan for just $23 — that's over 42 percent off its original price. It's available in a versatile oatmeal shade, as well as an eye-catching stripe print with black and pink hues. If you're looking for solids with a twist, this Free People sweater is marked down to $50. Its textured look means it contains several shades, and it's available in colors like pink, orange, gray, and brown. Fall jackets are also on sale, and you can save over $54 on this faux leather jacket, which means it's nearly half-off. It includes a convenient removable hood, making it both extra-cool and extra-warm at the same time.

Check out more of the best fall fashion the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has to offer below.

Fall Tops at Nordstrom

BP. Crop Cardigan, $22.90 (orig. $40)

Free People Too Good Sweater, $49.90 (orig. $78)

Halogen Crewneck Sweater, $29.90 (orig. $49)

Fall Bottoms at Nordstrom

Joe's Honey Curvy Bootcut Jeans, $99.90 (orig. $158)

Halogen Crop Straight Leg Faux Leather Pants, $49.90 (orig. $89)

Zella Live In Jogger Pants, $38.90 (orig. $59)

Fall Coats and Jackets at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Cinch Waist Hooded Raincoat, $92.90 (orig. $139)

BlankNYC Faux Leather Bomber Jacket with Removable Hood, $54.90 (orig. $98)

Zella Amazing Cozy Wrap Jacket, $58.90 (orig. $89)

Fall Shoes at Nordstrom

Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot, $59.90 (orig. $99.95)

Hunter Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot, $99.90 (orig. $155)

Marc Fisher LTD Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie, $99.90 (orig. $189)

