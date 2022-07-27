Tons of Comfy Bras Are Under $40 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but Only for a Few More Days
If you haven't already heard, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is happening now and it's one of the biggest sale events of the year — even better than Black Friday. Shoppers can see massive markdowns across home, fashion, and beauty categories, but the catch is you only have a few more days to shop the sale before deals end on July 31.
A comfy bra might not be the first thing on your mind when thinking of a Nordstrom sale, but it should be because we found 11 options starting at $13, which means you can buy several styles without putting a dent in your bank account. Whether you're in the market for a wireless bra, underwire bra, sports bra, or bodysuit, we've got you covered.
Comfy Bras on Under $40:
- Nordstrom Smooth & Renew Tank Bralette, $16.90 (orig. $25)
- Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette, $24.90 (orig. $38)
- Nordstrom Moonlight Comfort LayerNordstrom Smooth & Renew Tank Bralette Bra, $12.90 (orig. $19)
- Hunkemöller Corby Lace Bralette, $21 (orig. $30)
- Hunkemöller Morgan Up Lace Bra, $29.40 (orig. $42)
- DKNY Litewear Push-Up Strapless Bra, $29.90 (orig. $46)
- B.Tempt'd by Wacoal Fit Underwire Bra, $29.90 (orig. $46)
- True & Co. True Body V-Neck Bralette, $32.90 (orig. $49)
- True & Co. True Body Triangle Adjustable Strap Full Cup Soft Form Band Bra, $38.90 (orig. $58)
- Free People Intimately FP Avery Lace Bodysuit, $37.90 (orig. $58)
- Zella Restore Soft Lounge Longline Bra, $34.99 (orig. $49)
Thousands of people look forward to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale each year, so much so that they sign up for a Nordy Club membership or become a cardholder, which grants access to early deals and rewards. Although early access to the sale has come and gone, you can still sign up for free and reap the many benefits like free basic alterations and being among the first to shop select brands and other sales throughout the year.
Now that you're fully up to speed, it's time to stock your closet with comfy bras for way less and we can't think of a better style to start than with a Nordstrom exclusive layer bra. It provides light support for lounging at home and low-impact exercises and is available in two neutral colors. Since it's wireless and doesn't have thick cups, it's almost invisible under clothing so you can get away with wearing it as an undershirt, too. For just $13 a piece, you might consider ordering more than one.
An underwire bra that's on sale for just $30? Sign us up! This T-shirt bra is made with super soft fabric and has adjustable straps that can easily be transformed into a racer-back style. It also has flexible foam cups that provide natural shaping and extra support, which makes it a great option for everyday wear. Sizes are available in 30B–36DDD, but some are already sold out in certain colors, so act fast.
No matter your preference, there's something for everyone with this list of comfy bras and the best part is they're all on sale for $40 or less. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends in just five days, so take advantage of last-minute deals while you can.
Keep scrolling to see other notable discounts on bras you won't want to miss.
