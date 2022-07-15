Credit: Nordstrom
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Back with Thousands of Deals — and These Are the 40 Best

Save big on best-selling brands like Spanx, Free People, and more
By Nicol Natale July 15, 2022 12:05 AM
It's that time of year again — the one when you can upgrade your entire wardrobe in one place for way less than usual.

At the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is now open to the public after card members' exclusive access period, you can score some of Nordstrom's highest discounts of the year on clothing, shoes, accessories, and home goods from your favorite brands.

From Dagne Dover and Spanx to Free People and Adidas, more than 100 household-name brands are majorly marked down. Must-have items we're adding to our carts include best-sellers like Spanx's faux leather leggings, a neoprene weekender bag from Dagne Dover, picks from in-house brands like Zella and Caslon, and more. Plus, there are so many exclusive beauty bundles to help you save.

RELATED: The 17 Best Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Start at Just $20

Popular items are bound to sell out before the sale ends on Sunday, July 31, so there's never been a better time to treat yourself to a new pair of jeans for fall or buy that new coffee pot you've had your eyes on. Be sure to sign up for a free Nordy Club membership, then read on for our top Nordstrom Anniversary Sale picks for 2022!

Credit: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Clothing Deals

RELATED: Everything to Know About the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

We're officially halfway through summer, but that doesn't mean you can't add a few mid-season pieces to your collection, like this chic floral fit-and-flare dress from Sam Edelmen or flirty Wayf Hart Smocked Ruffle Top. And no matter the season, the AG Ex-Boyfriend Relaxed Slim Jeans, with hundreds of five-star ratings from Nordstrom shoppers, are flattering and comfortable. 

Plus, you can get ahead on back-to-school shopping with tons of sweaters, cardigans, and jackets on sale from brands like Free People, Blank NYC, and more.

Credit: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoe Deals

Speaking of fall, Nordstrom's sale is filled with sturdy boots, and you can never really have enough. The best-selling Caslon Chelsea boots are $30 off in multiple colors, including black, brown, and tan. Stay cozy indoors with the Ugg Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slippers, also $30 off, or take a walk outside in  supportive Naturalizer slip-on sneakers, which are just $60 right now. Mules, heels, and summer sandals are marked down too.

Credit: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Accessories Deals

Don't sleep on Nordstrom's accessories section, where there are impressive deals on everything from sunglasses and bags to jewelry, and hats. Many best-selling Dagne Dover backpacks, fanny packs, and travel duffle bags are up to $70 off — but we don't expect them to be around long. Several Longchamp Le Pliage totes (a Kate Middleton favorite) are nearly $50 off, and multiple BaubleBar pieces, including necklaces, rings, and bracelets, are seeing hefty discounts.

Credit: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals

Whether it's winter or summer, it's nice to have a cozy blanket within arm's reach, and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale includes some nice deals on customer favorites like the Ugg Whistler Throw Blanket, which costs $65 right now. You can also score cooling sheets, silk pillowcases, and other bedding essentials on major sale, starting as little as $5 on dishware, bedding, decor, appliances, and more.

