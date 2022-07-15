The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Back with Thousands of Deals — and These Are the 40 Best
It's that time of year again — the one when you can upgrade your entire wardrobe in one place for way less than usual.
At the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is now open to the public after card members' exclusive access period, you can score some of Nordstrom's highest discounts of the year on clothing, shoes, accessories, and home goods from your favorite brands.
From Dagne Dover and Spanx to Free People and Adidas, more than 100 household-name brands are majorly marked down. Must-have items we're adding to our carts include best-sellers like Spanx's faux leather leggings, a neoprene weekender bag from Dagne Dover, picks from in-house brands like Zella and Caslon, and more. Plus, there are so many exclusive beauty bundles to help you save.
Popular items are bound to sell out before the sale ends on Sunday, July 31, so there's never been a better time to treat yourself to a new pair of jeans for fall or buy that new coffee pot you've had your eyes on. Be sure to sign up for a free Nordy Club membership, then read on for our top Nordstrom Anniversary Sale picks for 2022!
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Clothing Deals
- Sam Edelman Country Paisley Floral Fit & Flare Dress, $87.99 (orig. $148)
- Spanx Faux Leather Legging, $64.90 (orig. $98)
- Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $32.90 (orig. $59)
- Maggy London Flounce Hem Dress, $89.99 (orig. $148)
- Wayf Hart Smocked Ruffle Top, $39.99 (orig. $59)
- AG Ex-Boyfriend Relaxed Slim Jeans, $149.90 (orig. $225)
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan, $79.90 (orig. $120)
- Free People Swim Too Deep Turtleneck Sweater, $79.99 (orig. $128)
- Blank NYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $59.99 (orig. $98)
- Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt, $11.90 (orig. $19)
We're officially halfway through summer, but that doesn't mean you can't add a few mid-season pieces to your collection, like this chic floral fit-and-flare dress from Sam Edelmen or flirty Wayf Hart Smocked Ruffle Top. And no matter the season, the AG Ex-Boyfriend Relaxed Slim Jeans, with hundreds of five-star ratings from Nordstrom shoppers, are flattering and comfortable.
Plus, you can get ahead on back-to-school shopping with tons of sweaters, cardigans, and jackets on sale from brands like Free People, Blank NYC, and more.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoe Deals
- Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot, $69.90 (orig. $99.95)
- Ugg Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slippers, $59.90 (orig. $90)
- Adidas Swift Run Sneaker, $69.99 (orig. $85)
- Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal, $46.99 (orig. $69.95)
- Aerosoles Lucas Lug Platform Slide Sandal, $69.90 (orig. $120)
- Hunter Original Play Speckled Platform Waterproof Boot, $76.99 (orig. $115)
- Naturalizer Lafayette Slip-On Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $89.95)
- BP. Brynne Bootie, $54.99 (orig. $79.95)
- Sam Edelman Ethyl Low Top Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $89.95)
- Vionic Willa II Loafer Shoe, $89.90 (orig. $129.95)
Speaking of fall, Nordstrom's sale is filled with sturdy boots, and you can never really have enough. The best-selling Caslon Chelsea boots are $30 off in multiple colors, including black, brown, and tan. Stay cozy indoors with the Ugg Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slippers, also $30 off, or take a walk outside in supportive Naturalizer slip-on sneakers, which are just $60 right now. Mules, heels, and summer sandals are marked down too.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Accessories Deals
- Dagne Dover 365 Large Landon Duffle Bag, $133.90 (orig. $200)
- Béis The Backpack, $53.99 (orig. $78)
- Treasure & Bond Mixed Stitch Packable Panama Hat, $25.90 (orig. $39)
- Quay Australia All in 50mm Navigator Glasses, $43.99 (orig. $65)
- Longchamp Le Pilage Expandable Tote Bag, $149.99 (orig. $195)
- Nordstrom Crystal Huggie Hoop Earrings, $22.90 (orig. $35)
- Dagne Dover Ace Water Resistant Fanny Pack, $59.90 (orig. $90)
- BaubleBar Eternity Ring, $32.99 (orig. $48)
- Coach Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag, $99.99 (orig. $150)
- Treasure & Bond Thermal Knit Scarf, $29.90 (orig. $45)
Don't sleep on Nordstrom's accessories section, where there are impressive deals on everything from sunglasses and bags to jewelry, and hats. Many best-selling Dagne Dover backpacks, fanny packs, and travel duffle bags are up to $70 off — but we don't expect them to be around long. Several Longchamp Le Pliage totes (a Kate Middleton favorite) are nearly $50 off, and multiple BaubleBar pieces, including necklaces, rings, and bracelets, are seeing hefty discounts.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Home Deals
- Ugg Whistler Throw Blanket, $64.94 (orig. $98)
- Nordstrom Hydrocotton Washcloth, $7.90 (orig. $10)
- Hydro Flask 16-ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle, $27.90 (orig. $37.95)
- Nordstrom Coupe Porcelain Coffee Cup, $4.90 (orig. $7)
- Viking Wood Carving Board with Juice Grove, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Nordstrom At Home 400 Thread Count Sheet Set, $79.90 (orig. $109)
- Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $63.93 (orig. $79.95)
- Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set, $65.99 (orig. $88)
- Nordstrom 11-inch Serving Bowl, $36.90 (orig. $55)
- Nest Bamboo & Grapefruit Reed Diffuser Duo, $78 (orig. $116)
Whether it's winter or summer, it's nice to have a cozy blanket within arm's reach, and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale includes some nice deals on customer favorites like the Ugg Whistler Throw Blanket, which costs $65 right now. You can also score cooling sheets, silk pillowcases, and other bedding essentials on major sale, starting as little as $5 on dishware, bedding, decor, appliances, and more.
