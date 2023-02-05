Nike, Sweaty Betty, The North Face, and More Top Activewear Brands Are Up to 75% Off at Nordstrom

Shop sports bras, running jackets, cozy sweatshirts, and so much more

By
Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 5, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom activewear sale TOUT
Photo: Nordstrom

Whether you're dedicated to a fitness resolution or just looking for some new leggings to lounge around in, Nordstrom's activewear sale is worth a browse.

There are more than 1,750 activewear items marked down at Nordstrom by as much as 75 percent, including sports bras, running jackets, and cozy sweatshirts. Sneakers and hiking boots are on sale, too, with styles that are insulated and waterproof, and have treaded soles — perfect for anyone getting active outdoors.

There is a lot to choose from, but fret not — we sorted through the sale to find the best deals on popular activewear brands, including Nike, The North Face, and Sweaty Betty.

The Best Activewear Deals at Nordstrom Right Now

This relaxed sweatshirt has a back drawstring to adjust the fit and keep cold air out. It's made with a moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry, which is important for maintaining warmth as well as comfort. It also has side pockets that zip closed, so you can bring the essentials along. It's ideal for outdoor jogging or throwing on after a studio class, and it's half-off!

SWEATY BETTY Run Crewneck Performance Sweatshirt
Nordstrom

Buy It! Sweaty Betty Run Crewneck Performance Sweatshirt, $64 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Keep your feet dry while running outdoors in these water-resistant trail sneakers from The North Face, which are up to 45 percent off. The rocking sole helps give extra forward momentum with every step and it has substantial traction for stability and grip on uneven terrain. Reflective material at the heel enhances visibility, which is great for anyone working out early in the morning or around sundown on these shorter days.

NORTH FACE VECTIV Hypnum Water Resistant Trail Running Sneaker
Nordstrom

Buy It! The North Face Vectiv Hypnum Water-Resistant Trail Running Sneaker, $76.45–$90.30 (orig. $129–$139); nordstrom.com

This black running jacket from Nike, which is currently 30 percent off, is full of smart features for winter workouts. The nylon fabric is water-resistant and lightweight, which helps keep runners dry while optimizing temperature. Adjustable cuffs and a drawcord at the waist keep out cold air and a pocket at the back serves a dual purpose: It can carry your essentials and hold the whole coat, which folds into the pocket when you're not wearing it.

NIKE Run Division Water Repellent Jacket
Nordstrom

Buy It! Nike Run Division Water-Repellent Jacket in Black, $91 (orig. $130); nordstrom.com

Stay warm while working out this winter with these stellar finds from the Nordstrom sale. Keep scrolling for more activewear deals.

ZELLA Cara Lite Half Zip Crop Sweatshirt
Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Cara Lite Half-Zip Crop Sweatshirt, $23.60–$29.50 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

SWEATY BETTY Ultra Run Sports Bra
Nordstrom

Buy It! Sweaty Betty Ultra Run Sports Bra, $26.97 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

NIKE Loose Fit Fleece Dance Joggers
Nordstrom

Buy It! Nike Loose Fit Fleece Dance Joggers, $39.97 (orig. $65); nordstrom.com

THE NORTH FACE Cragmont Fleece Vest
Nordstrom

Buy It! The North Face Cragmont Fleece Vest, $83 (orig. $119); nordstrom.com

SWEATY BETTY Athlete Seamless Half-Zip Workout Top
Nordstrom

Buy It! Sweaty Betty Athlete Seamless Half-Zip Workout Top, $39.97–$46.80 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com

GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE topanga Sports Bra
Nordstrom

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Topanga Sports Bra, $17.97 (orig. $42); nordstrom.com

NIKE ACG Therma-FIT Tuff Fleece Hoodie
Nordstrom

Buy It! Nike ACG Therma-Fit Tuff Fleece Hoodie, $77.05–$92 (orig. $115); nordstrom.com

