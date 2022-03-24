Kate Hudson and Jenna Dewan Love Lounging in These Machine-Washable Silk Pajamas

While Everlane and Lunya's lines of washable silk garments are some of the most well-known, there's a new brand making a name for itself among Hollywood. Meet Noiri, the brand making 100 percent Turkish silk separates that you can easily wear around the house and out and about, and have already been worn by the likes of Kate Hudson, Jenna Dewan, and model Devon Windsor. Machine washable, odor-resistant, and hypoallergenic, Noiri's line of long-lasting and biodegradable silk creations are unlike anything else on the market.