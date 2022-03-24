Kate Hudson and Jenna Dewan Love Lounging in These Machine-Washable Silk Pajamas
The year is 2022. Flying cars don't exist. Humanoid robots are a thing of sci-fi dreams. But, we have one thing going for us, at least: Washable silk.
While Everlane and Lunya's lines of washable silk garments are some of the most well-known, there's a new brand making a name for itself among Hollywood. Meet Noiri, the brand making 100 percent Turkish silk separates that you can easily wear around the house and out and about, and have already been worn by the likes of Kate Hudson, Jenna Dewan, and model Devon Windsor. Machine washable, odor-resistant, and hypoallergenic, Noiri's line of long-lasting and biodegradable silk creations are unlike anything else on the market.
Buy It! Noiri Charlotte Silk Pajama Top, $240; noiri.com
Hudson and Windsor have both given Noiri's ultra-luxe Charlotte Silk Pajama Top in Nile their stamp of approval, donning the vibrant garment in individual behind-the-scenes looks at their lives at home courtesy of their Instagram Stories. Meanwhile, Dewan was seen wearing the brand's Silk Kimono in Nebula on Instagram too, when she posted a story lounging in bed sporting the pretty robe.
Celebs aren't the only ones finding comfort in these effortless daytime loungewear looks, though. Reviewers have given Noiri's silk pajamas five stars, calling the PJs "timeless and chic." Shoppers have raved about Noiri's collection of washable silk dresses too, saying they are "beautifully made" and "worth" the price. Even the brand's silk sleeping shorts — which are honestly cute enough to wear outdoors on a warm spring day — have a five-star rating. Reviewers call them "flattering" and "perfect for [a] bachelorette weekend."
Buy It! Noiri Silk Kimono, $385; noiri.com
Whether you're looking for a silk eye mask to wear to bed or a lightweight spring dress for Friday night cocktails, or some loungewear that is truly comfortable and still super chic, Noiri's got something for everyone.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Kate Hudson and Jenna Dewan Love Lounging in These Machine-Washable Silk Pajamas
- More Than 43,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given These 'Beyond Comfortable' Sports Bras a Perfect Rating
- This Best-Selling Steam Mop That 'Cleans Years' of Dirt Is on Sale at Amazon
- Hundreds of Spring Dresses Are Up to 65% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now — and These Cost Less Than $50