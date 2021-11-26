Nike's Black Friday Sale Is Here with Some of the Best Deals You'll Find All Year
Nike is always a good idea, especially since it's quite possibly the one universal brand that's sure to please just about anyone on your holiday shopping list this year. Black Friday deals have officially dropped and the sporty label has everything from flashy sneakers and edgy streetwear, to durable sports gear and cool accessories — on the cheap. Are you ready for this? Shoppers can score up to 50 percent off sitewide, plus an extra 20 percent off select styles with code BLACKFRIDAY.
Let the games begin. Of course, it goes without saying that the legendary brand is a bonafide hit among celebrities, with countless fans including Rihanna, Adam Levine, Kylie Jenner, Cindy Crawford, Hailey Bieber, Behati Prinsloo, and many more; so why not follow suit and stock up on a little bit of everything this holiday weekend?
We rounded up the very best Nike deals of the season and encourage you to shop quickly before inventory runs out.
Footwear
Whether you're on the hunt for slick street shoes for daytime outings or searching for reliable new workout sneakers to get after new fitness goals, Nike has you covered. The brand's iconic Air Jordan sneakers are hard to come by, but we found some on sale, plus a few other fashionable options that are just as coveted and currently on sale. Use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to get the full discount.
- Women's Air Jordan OG, $106.30 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $140)
- Women's Air Force 1 Pixel SE, $67.98 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $110)
- Women's Air Vapormax 2021, $151.98 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $200)
- Women's Crater Remixa, $53.58 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $70)
- Men's Air Zoom Alphafly Flyknit Shoe, $208.78 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $275)
- Men's Nike Air Max 2017, $123.98 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $190)
- Men's Zoom Freak 3 Basketball Shoe, $91.18 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $120)
- Toddler Nike Revolution 6 Sneakers, $34.38 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $45)
Clothing
This is the time to stock up on joggers, hoodies, track jackets, and compression tights that elevate your workouts and keep you looking stylish no matter your sport of choice. Bear in mind that Nike never goes out of style, so this is the ideal time to shop cute gear like sports bras, workout tanks, training shorts, skorts, and crop tops that you may not be thinking about right now, but will appreciate once the weather warms up in a few months. These apparel deals are some of the lowest prices we've ever seen, so if you see your size, don't think twice about adding it to your cart. Use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to get the full discount.
- Women's Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight Socks, $11.98 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $16)
- Women's Fe/Nom Flyknit Sports Bra, $38.38 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $80)
- Women's Nike Swoosh Sports Bra, $23.18 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $30)
- Men's Nike Pro Sleeveless Top, $18.38 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $30)
- Women's Nike Therma-Fit Hoodie, $41.58 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $55)
- Women's NikeCourt Victory Skort, $38.38 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $50)
- Men's Nike Pro Tights, $18.38 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $32)
- Men's Nike Windrunner Jacket, $72.78 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $120)
- Men's Nike Flex Stride Running Shorts, $41.58 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $55)
Accessories
Don't sleep on these sporty accessories that are seriously reduced, including cool sunglasses, tote bags, backpacks, and more for crowd-pleasing stocking stuffer gifts. The quality of the beloved brand speaks for itself, so we have no doubt that your athletically inclined loved ones will adore anything with the signature checkmark on it. Plus, with prices this low, you can afford to do a big sweep and gift everyone you know with a little bit of Nike. Use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to get the full discount.
- Nike AeroBill Printed Golf Hat, $21.58 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $35)
- Nike Sportswear Waistpack, $28.78 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $55)
- Nike Chance Sunglasses, $90.38 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $119)
- Nike Training Backpack, $35.18 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $65)
- Nike Shoe Box Bag, $21.58 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $40)
- Nike One Luxe Tennis Tote, $170.38 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $250)
Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals:
- Amazon Just Marked Down Tons of Top-Rated Vacuum Cleaners, and Prices Start at Just $46
- Even Dyson Owners Are Obsessed with This Cordless Stick Vacuum — and It's 50% Off for Black Friday
- Nike's Black Friday Sale Is Here with Some of the Best Deals You'll Find All Year
- Sephora's Black Friday Sale Has Officially Started, and These Are the Best Discounts