The Best-Selling Adhesive Bra on Amazon Stays in Place for 10 Hours or More, According to Wedding Guests
When you're a guest at a wedding, your bra isn't usually something you want the world to see, which means an adhesive bra might be your safest option. If you've been searching for a backless and strapless bra to wear with any dress in your wardrobe, look no further.
The Niidor Adhesive Bra is the secret to supporting your breasts without ruining your outfit and it's backed by more than 6,900 five-star ratings. It's made with smooth silicone and a skin-friendly adhesive that's available in seven colors and cup sizes A–F. It offers light support and lifts your breasts to give them more shape. And thanks to the V-neck design, the bra won't be visible. It's also super easy to stick into place and won't cause pain or irritation when you undress.
Plus, the strapless bra is reusable so you can wear it for multiple occasions — making the $26 price tag even more worth it.
Buy It! Niidor Adhesive Bra, $18.99–$25.99; amazon.com
To ensure the adhesive stays intact between cleanings, the brand recommends hand-washing the bra with warm water and a gentle detergent, and then letting it air dry. This keeps the sticky gel in place so you can use the bra over and over again.
Thousands of shoppers love this bra and one five-star reviewer described it as "long-lasting" after they wore it to a wedding for more than 17 hours, which included an outdoor ceremony and "hours of dancing." Another satisfied customer who wore the bra to a wedding claimed that it "stayed in place for 10+ hours," even in 90-degree weather, and said they would give the bra a 10-star rating if they could.
After reading the abundance of perfect reviews, we've even convinced ourselves that this bra is a must-have! Consider your search for the perfect no-show bra officially over because once you try on the Niidor Adhesive Bra, we don't think you'll go back to anything else.
