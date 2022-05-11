The Niidor Adhesive Bra is the secret to supporting your breasts without ruining your outfit and it's backed by more than 6,900 five-star ratings. It's made with smooth silicone and a skin-friendly adhesive that's available in seven colors and cup sizes A–F. It offers light support and lifts your breasts to give them more shape. And thanks to the V-neck design, the bra won't be visible. It's also super easy to stick into place and won't cause pain or irritation when you undress.