Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry Dazzled at the Oscars in This 'Dated' Trend That's Bound to Be Huge for Spring

Discover 13 ways to wear rosettes right now, from cardigans to earrings

By
Erin Johnson
Erin Johnson
Erin Johnson

Erin Johnson is the senior commerce editor for PEOPLE and was a commerce editor for The Spruce.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 04:19 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Floral Appliques Made a Big Statement on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Photo: Getty (3)

While the Oscars 2023 ceremony signals the end of awards season, it also announces fashion trends that we're sure to see more of this spring.

Large, flowing statement sleeves, collarbone necklaces, and boned bodice dresses ruled the red carpet on Sunday, but when Nicole Kidman stepped onto the scene in an Armani Privé sequined black gown, she debuted a spring trend that we predict is poised to be popular: rosettes.

Kidman posed in a gorgeous long black dress, complete with two large rosette appliqués and immediately made the once-dated design relevant again. Shortly after, Halle Berry arrived in a flowing white gown by Tamara Ralph that was also decorated with shimmering rosettes on the neckline and hip.

Later that night at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party, both Suki Waterhouse and Michael B. Jordan were also seen wearing the 3D floral trend. This cemented the style as a spring 2023 must-have look — in our book, anyways.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Halle Berry

While you might not need a sequined designer gown for your upcoming events, there are still plenty of ways to wear the trend this spring. From rosette earrings and velvet dresses to embroidered tops, we've rounded up 13 ways to bring the rosette into your daily wardrobe.

Floral Appliqué Styles Inspired by Celebrities

If you're looking to replicate the rosette style at face value, For Love and Lemons just released its spring collection, and it features plenty of rosettes, from crop tops to long, flowing dresses.

Oscars Floral Applique Trend Story
For Love and Lemons

Buy It! For Love and Lemons Judith Crop Blouse, $169; forloveandlemons.com


As the red carpet arrivals continued, celebrities like Andrea Riseborough and Allison Williams showed off a more subtle version of the trend. So if you're not ready to fully dive into the rosette but like the idea of a floral pattern with a little something extra, Amazon offers some accessible takes on the style, which read as more of a floral appliqué. This particular summer blouse comes in multiple colors, like blush, black, and white.

Oscars Floral Applique Trend Story
Amazon

Buy It! Romwe Summer Blouse, $28.99; amazon.com

If you're also looking to nod to a rose pattern without going all-in, consider this sheer blouse with embroidered flowers at Amazon. It comes in both black and white, and the best part? It's under $20.

Oscars Floral Applique Trend Story
Amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic Sheer Blouse, $18.99; amazon.com

If the thought of a sheer top gives you pause, then this embroidered cardigan from Anthropologie might be more your style. This cheery cardigan comes in both blue and pink and is ideal for those in-between months when the weather is fluctuating, but the flowers will remind you that spring is coming.

Oscars Floral Applique Trend Story
Anthropologie

Buy It! Anthropologie Floral Knit Cardigan, $130; anthropologie.com

Rosettes aren't limited to clothing: These drop earrings from BaubleBar can bring the trend to just about any outfit. You can dress the simple gold and pearl design up or down, or if you're looking to go full glam (like Suki Waterhouse at this year's Oscars party), opt for this gold and crystal pair at the same affordable price.

Oscars Floral Applique Trend Story
Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Lee Earrings, $44; baublebar.com

We saw strappy-heeled sandals all over the red carpet, and these Steve Madden heels prove that rosettes can look just as stunning on your feet. Ringing in at just over $100, these sandals come in gold, green, and solid white, and they're sure to make a statement.

Oscars Floral Applique Trend Story
Zappos

Buy It! Steve Madden Amani Heeled Sandal, $109.95; zappos.com

Whether you're looking to go bold or more subtle, we've found an approachable rosette pick for you. Shop more floral appliqué styles to replicate the trend seen on the Oscars 2023 red carpet below.

Oscars Floral Applique Trend Story
Nordstrom

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Oversize Orchid Earrings, $48; nordstrom.com

Oscars Floral Applique Trend Story
Jw Pei

Buy It! JW Pei Eva Floral Shoulder Bag, $71.10 with code NEW10 (orig. $79); jwpei.com

Oscars Floral Applique Trend Story
Urban Outfitters

Buy It! UO Dahlia Rosette Velvet Mini Dress, $49.99 (orig. $99.99); urbanoutfitters.com

Oscars Floral Applique Trend Story
Lulus

Buy It! Lulus Earthly Garden Beaded Clutch, $48; lulus.com

Oscars Floral Applique Trend Story
Express

Buy It! Express Body Contour Rosette Top, $88; express.com

Oscars Floral Applique Trend Story
Forever 21

Buy It! Forever 21 Floral Halter Bodycon Dress, $19.99; forever21.com

Oscars Floral Applique Trend Story
Akira

Buy It! Akira Stella Flounced Sleeveless Top, $34.90; shopakira.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

