This Flowy, Bump-Friendly Maxi Dress Is Reminiscent of Nicky Hilton's Feminine Pregnancy Style
Love is in the air.
At least, that is, if you ask Nicky Hilton, who's been stepping out in ultra-feminine, romantic maxi dresses throughout her entire pregnancy. The 38-year-old fashion designer recently wore a lace-trimmed, light blue design by Alice + Olivia (a sweet nod to her friend and founder of the line Stacey Bendet) for her baby shower, looking radiant and ethereal from head to toe.
We've also noticed that several stylish stars including Kaley Cuoco and Olivia Palermo have similarly been gravitating toward girly dresses in the same vein — wearing lavish, frilly styles for red carpet appearances this season, too.
If you're suddenly inspired to add a gorgeous new gown to your closet, we don't blame you one bit. After all, this alluring style is bump-friendly if you are expecting, but it's also fancy enough to wear to a wedding, a baby shower (à la Hilton), an elegant dinner, or any number of celebratory occasions this season.
Luckily, we found this impressive dupe on Amazon that not only looks nearly identical to Hilton's dreamy look and will only set you back for around $50. This top-rated pick comes in 14 colors (including a sweet off-the-shoulder variation that looks just like Cuoco's mesmerizing look) and has racked up thousands of rave reviews from satisfied shoppers.
"I loved this dress so much because of how simple it is, yet so elegant with very [delicate] details. It's super soft and stretchy…it [is] absolutely perfect! Super comfortable and breathable," one five-star reviewer wrote.
Another reviewer shared that the dress even exceeded her expectations for her big day. "I used [this] as my wedding dress, and it's so gorgeous. Quality material and look! [I received] many compliments, no one could believe I got [it] for such a good price [on] Amazon! Highly recommend buying!"
Shop this affordable stunner below, and get ready for fancy festivities to come.
