Amazon Shoppers Say This Chart-Climbing Blouse Gets Them a 'Bunch of Compliments' — and It's on Sale
When it comes to building a capsule wardrobe, you can't go wrong with a classic blouse.
Start with the Newchoice Sleeveless Blouse that Amazon shoppers are gravitating to while it's on sale. It's been so sought-after recently that this week it landed a spot on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which tracks the site's most popular clothing, shoes, and accessories in real time.
So why do customers keep snapping it up? Well, the lightweight top is made mostly of polyester and a bit of spandex, giving it some stretch. It also has a loose, flowy fit to keep you cool and comfortable on hot days.
Even better, the V-neck top, which is available in sizes up to XXL, comes in 17 colors. That includes vibrant hues of pink, blue, orange, green, and purple. It's also available in several floral patterns and a polka dot design. And right now, every color is on sale for $25.
One of the best parts of the blouse is its versatility. Depending on how you style it, the top is dressy enough to wear to the office or an outdoor party. It's also easy to throw on for casual outings, whether you're running errands or going out to eat with friends.
More than 2,600 customers have given the top a five-star rating, citing the "soft and comfortable" material that "washes well." Some also call out that it stays "wrinkle-free" after washing it and, according to one shopper, "a 12-hour shift" at work.
Reviewers say they get "a bunch of compliments" when they wear the "flattering" top, pointing out that it "drapes nicely." While it's "perfect for hot summer days," the top is also easy to layer with a jacket or a chunky cardigan in the fall.
Ready to pick up this closet staple? Head to Amazon to pick up the Newchoice Sleeveless Blouse before the deal ends.
