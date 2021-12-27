Wait, Target Has So Many Cute Dresses in Stock for New Year's Eve Right Now
Now that Christmas is officially over, it's time to switch gears and start planning your New Year's Eve look. Whether you're toasting with friends or cozying up with loved ones at home, the holiday calls for a fun and festive outfit. After all, the New Year symbolizes hope and optimism for what's to come, and we're big believers that a fresh start calls for a fresh, new look.
If you haven't had a second to think about your NYE outfit just yet, you'll be happy to hear that we did the legwork for you — at Target, one of the most reliable retailers we know. Last we checked, Target still has solid inventory in just about all sizes and colors, so take a quick scan at the styles below and add to cart immediately to avoid shipping issues of any kind.
Buy It! Wild Fable Ruched Velvet Bodycon Dress, $30; target.com
To no one's surprise, there are some serious hidden gems at Target, and yes, that means gorgeous color options, inclusive size ranges, flattering silhouettes, and more. It goes without saying that there's something for everyone at Target, no matter your personal style. If you want to slip into a sexy, body-skimming style, these flirty dresses will get the job done in a pinch — all for under $40.
Buy It! Wild Fable Lurex Bodycon Dress, $30; target.com
Buy It! Wild Fable Ruched Mesh Dress, $30; target.com
You also can't go wrong with this classic slip dress, which would serve you well into the spring and summer months, too. For New Year's Eve, the luxe-looking essential would be phenomenal layered under a fancy jacket or blazer, and serve as the perfect foundation piece for stacks and stacks of eye-catching jewels, too.
Buy It! A New Day Slip Dress, $25; target.com
And finally, if you're in the mood for something slightly more modest, check out these whimsical numbers that cover a bit more skin while still packing a punch. The mix of rich fabrications and playful details (those puff sleeves, need we say more?) ensure these Target dresses are anything but ordinary.
Shop these party-ready dresses before they're gone.
Buy It! Who What Wear Puff Short Sleeve Dress, $39.99; target.com
Buy It! Wild Fable Lurex Fit & Flare Dress, $30; target.com
Buy It! Who What Wear Faux Leather Dress, $39.99; target.com
