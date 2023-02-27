The New Balance Slide Sandals Shoppers Call 'Amazingly Comfortable' Are Only $11 at Amazon Right Now

Spring is right around the corner and if you're in need of a fresh pair of casual sandals, we have found a deal you don't want to miss.

The New Balance 200 V1 Slide Sandals are usually $30, but right now you can score a pair for as little as $11. You'll find the deal in Amazon's Customers' Most-Loved section, which rounds up products that have an average rating of over four stars and at least 1,000 reviews. It's a great resource for discovering items that have been well-rated by other shoppers, with lots of reviews to reference for added detail.

The sandals have a thick rubber sole that is strong and durable, topped by a bed of foam for a cushiony feel underfoot. The ergonomic design is secured by a one-piece upper that makes them easy to slide on and off. There are 17 colors to choose from, ranging from solid black and white to combos like yellow with blue, as well as patterns, including zebra and leopard.

More than 3,000 shoppers have given the slides a perfect rating, with customers repeatedly describing the sandals as comfortable and well-made. "I'm not normally a slides fan but these are amazingly comfortable! Lots of padding on the bottom," said one reviewer. "They are so comfortable that as soon as I tried them on, I had them on all day," wrote another.

One shopper, who bought the sandals to use as house slippers, called them "comfortable and lightweight," and added that they "save the bottom of my socks from getting dirty around the house from dust, pet fur, etc. Glad I got them!" Another person, who also bought them to wear indoors wrote, "I didn't care for how they looked if I'm being honest, but I just wanted them to wear around the house. To my surprise, they are super comfortable, really cute on, and very light… I wear them daily."

Many reviews note sizing up to get the right fit, so take that into account when selecting your size, especially if you're between sizes. Then, enjoy your comfortable slide sandals at home, by the pool, or after a workout, and be sure to add them to your cart now while they're still on sale.

