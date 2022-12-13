Nurses Say These Best-Selling New Balance Sneakers Are 'Like a Miracle' During Long Shifts — and They're on Sale

They’ve racked up more than 41,800 five-star ratings on Amazon

By
Brittany VanDerBill
Brittany VanDerBill
Brittany VanDerBill

Published on December 13, 2022 12:00 AM

It seems the hunt is always on for the perfect shoe you can wear on long walks, while getting those steps in, or when trying to find the best holiday gifts. Supportive shoes are a must for staying comfortable all day at work, too. These New Balance FuelCore Nergize Sneakers are the answer (finally!) to that endless search — and they're on sale for as much as 46 percent off right now.

The shoes come in 13 colors, including a black pair, which is the most affordable at just $35. Other colors like white heather and black and white are also on sale in select sizes, for as little as $50 and $40 respectively.

Buy It! New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers in Black/Magnet, $34.97–$48.74 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

The "supportive" sneakers have racked up more than 41,800 five-star ratings on Amazon. They're also the best-selling women's cross-training shoes. With their midsole cushioning that keeps feet comfortable, it makes total sense.

One nurse described the sneakers as being "like a miracle" because "you feel as if you are walking on a cloud." Another satisfied shopper has three pairs and said they are "lightweight but comfortable."

That lightweight feel is by design since they have a mesh and synthetic upper material that won't weigh you down. Plus, the sneakers have a Memory Sole Comfort insert for an extra cushy feel, which explains the sensation of walking on clouds.

And just because they're easy on the feet doesn't mean they're not easy on the eyes. In fact, the sneakers are constructed with an updated bootie design to stay nice and comfortably fitted to your feet as you walk. Clearly, they are designed with looks as well as comfort in mind, with reviewers who have said these took away their foot pain from being on their feet at work.

Go ahead and treat your feet to your own pair of stylish and supportive sneakers while they're on sale.

Buy It! New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers in Overcast/White/Heather, $49.99–$64.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

Buy It! New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers in Black/White/White, $39.99–$64.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

