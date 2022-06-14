Neon Swimsuits Are Hot This Summer, and Amazon Has a Whole Section of Customer-Loved Ones for Under $38

Another fun choice that comes touting a little extra drama is Holipick's halter swimsuit. The magenta color is a vibrant addition to your beach attire and its halter top cut with mesh paneling isn't a style you see every day. Plus, it's stylish enough to pair with shorts or a skirt and wear as a top to dinner. Trend-forward shoppers may also want to test the waters with this two-toned option. The cut-out on the hip is an edgy touch and one pleased customer noted that they "immediately felt like a supermodel" when they put it on.