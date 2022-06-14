Neon Swimsuits Are Hot This Summer, and Amazon Has a Whole Section of Customer-Loved Ones for Under $38
There's a time and place for neutrals and though having them in your closet is great — your summer wardrobe deserves to be flashy and bright. When the season rolls around, there's every reason to drop the toned-down colors and break out the neon hues, especially for swimwear.
If your drawer of bikinis and one-pieces has seen better days, Amazon's Splashy Swimwear section is the only place you need to look for statement-making attire that's ready to go for all your beach days and pool-side sessions. Curated with numerous customer-loved swimsuits, caftans, and swim trunks, we've narrowed down the selection so it's easier to find something you'll love.
Deciding on a swimsuit is difficult — do you want a bikini or one-piece? Do you prefer strapless or something with more support? For a good combination, check out this bright pink tankini, which has a sleek single strap that crosses the chest and shoulder with the coverage of a full bathing suit but the convenience of a bikini. One reviewer "received tons of compliments" while wearing it and noted that it "held up great in the ocean waves," too.
If you're craving a trip to the Mediterranean, a cobalt swimsuit is a nice reminder of being by the sea (and a fitting color to pack for said dream vacation). This timeless swimsuit stands out not only due to its bold hue but because of its ruffled one-shoulder construction. It also has a whopping 14,000+ five-star ratings, with customers raving about its fit and color. "This suit is so cute and super flattering [that] I feel the need to let everyone know it," wrote a satisfied shopper.
Another fun choice that comes touting a little extra drama is Holipick's halter swimsuit. The magenta color is a vibrant addition to your beach attire and its halter top cut with mesh paneling isn't a style you see every day. Plus, it's stylish enough to pair with shorts or a skirt and wear as a top to dinner. Trend-forward shoppers may also want to test the waters with this two-toned option. The cut-out on the hip is an edgy touch and one pleased customer noted that they "immediately felt like a supermodel" when they put it on.
It's hard to go wrong with a classic bikini. While you may already own a few colors, the bright hues and ombré prints this CharmLeaks suit comes in instantly make it stand out. Fit-wise shoppers note that it's great for a wide range of bodies, with several mentioning that both smaller and larger busts get plenty of support. "I was pleasantly surprised how well this fit," explained one person. "The bottoms can be tied to fit and the top cups fit my DDs without worry of falling out."
Fill your suitcases and beach bags with color this summer by adding a few neon swimsuits to your collection. Keep scrolling to shop bright and cheery bikinis, tankinis, and one-pieces below that are all under $38.
