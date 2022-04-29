Credit: Amazon
This 'Very Breathable' Blouse Is Perfect for Spring — and It's on Sale for as Little as $25 at Amazon

“I will be ordering a couple more in different colors”
By Amy Schulman April 28, 2022 11:00 PM
The warm spring weather means it's time to dig into the depths of your closet to find flowy blouses and jean jackets. And if you've done this only to discover that you're in dire need of some new garments, have no fear: Amazon is teeming with not-to-be-missed items that are sure to find a spot in your spring wardrobe. 

Start with the Neineiwu Short Sleeve Chiffon Top, which is currently on sale. The blouse is woven out of a mix of polyester and spandex, complete with flowy sleeves and a wide-cut tunic length that's sure to keep you cool even during hot days. It's designed with two layers, the top of which is made from a semi-transparent chiffon material. Pair it with jeans, trousers, or a skirt; it's the perfect blouse to wear if you're headed to work or brunch. 

Shoppers can choose from a host of solid colors and patterns, including green, red with white flowers, and black, all of which are available in sizes XS-XXL. Plus, the blouse is plenty easy to take care of: Simply toss it in the washing machine or wash it by hand.    

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Neineiwu Short Sleeve Chiffon Top in Jasmine Black, $25.65 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Nearly 9,000 Amazon shoppers have given the blouse a five-star rating, calling it "really flattering" and "very breathable." One user said, "I buy one whenever it's a lightning deal," while another wrote: "This shirt is flattering, comfortable, and professional enough for business attire."

A third reviewer explained that "the picture is nice, but the blouse is even better!" They shared that the blouse is "absolutely beautiful," but noted that they recommend sizing up. Plus, they finished off by saying, "I will be ordering a couple more in different colors." 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Neineiwu Short Sleeve Chiffon Top in White, $24.70 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to snag the Neineiwu Short Sleeve Chiffon Top for as little as $25 while it's on sale.

