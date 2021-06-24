These Comfortable Heels Have Taken Wedding Guests from Ceremony to Send-Off 'Without Any Pain'

Summer wedding season is here, and we'd argue that shoes are arguably the most important fashion choice you'll be making as a guest. With the wrong pick, you'll be barefoot by the end of the night, limping back to the hotel. And it doesn't help that heels, usually the shoe of choice, are notoriously uncomfortable. To keep your dancing streak going from the first toast to the last call, leave it to Amazon shoppers who have been there, done that and relied on one pair of shoes for every nuptial celebration they've attended.