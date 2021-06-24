These Comfortable Heels Have Taken Wedding Guests from Ceremony to Send-Off 'Without Any Pain'
Summer wedding season is here, and we'd argue that shoes are arguably the most important fashion choice you'll be making as a guest. With the wrong pick, you'll be barefoot by the end of the night, limping back to the hotel. And it doesn't help that heels, usually the shoe of choice, are notoriously uncomfortable. To keep your dancing streak going from the first toast to the last call, leave it to Amazon shoppers who have been there, done that and relied on one pair of shoes for every nuptial celebration they've attended.
Reviewers have waxed poetic about the comfort and style of Naturalizer's Joy Heeled Sandals. The squishy footbed of these shoes leads to what one wearer says feels "like walking on marshmallows." This may come as a surprise since they feature a 3.5-inch heel, but the thicker column gives a little more support and shock absorbency than, say, a stiletto.
Buy It! Naturalizer Joy Heeled Sandals, $44.99-$92.39 (orig. $68-$120); amazon.com
"I'm not a typical wearer of high heels but these were so amazingly comfortable," explained one reviewer. "Wore them from the ceremony all the way to the end of the reception. Dancing, standing, & walking - so comfortable, no blisters, and not too high/not too short."
Wide-footed shoppers may have already dismissed these heels - rubbing, squeezing, and blisters are all too real. Fortunately, Naturalizer offers the shoes in wide widths, too.
"I have wide feet, so finding shoes that don't cramp my feet can be hard," wrote an owner of two pairs. "I originally got these in tan for a wedding and loved them so much I got them in black too. I can seriously last six-plus hours in these. I've been telling everyone about them." Another reviewer agreed, adding that while they're used to lasting no more than three hours in heels, these allowed them to go for nearly seven.
You'll find the strappy heeled sandals come in a handful of different colors on Amazon, all of which are fairly neutral (though a few shades give a kick of color, like the coral ones), making them super adaptable for every type of wedding and other special occasions, too. Some are even on sale right now, and you'll get a few extra dollars off if you clip the coupon before checking out.
For a summer of weddings where you actually can dance from the first beat drop to the DJ's goodbye, grab a pair of Naturalizer's comfy yet chic heels on Amazon.