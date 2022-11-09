I Finally Found a Stylish Tote Bag That Fits My Laptop, Lunchbox, and Much, Much More

I'll never commute or travel without it again

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

Published on November 9, 2022 04:00 PM

MZ Wallace Tote Bag
Photo: MZ Wallace

Finding a bag that fits everything you need for traveling or commuting can feel nearly as impossible as pulling a 3-foot potted plant out of a purse like Mary Poppins. But I'm here to tell you that I have indeed achieved the impossible: I found a carryall tote that would make Mary herself proud.

The MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote Deluxe is by far the most practical bag I've ever owned, and I've used it nearly every day since Spanx sent it to me a month ago. Everything about it looks and feels luxe, from the quilted nylon fabric to the padded shoulder straps to the red leather edging on its top-notch zippers. I can easily deem this travel tote bag my most prized possession for day-to-day use, hands-down.

MZ Wallace Tote Bag
MZ Wallace

Buy It! MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote Deluxe, $275; mzwallace.com and nordstrom.com

Carrying my laptop tote, lunchbox, and gym bag separately to and from the office via subway was starting to get old, so I'd been on the hunt for a do-it-all hero piece for a while when I received this game-changer. Now, everything I need fits seamlessly inside one bag, and the lightweight tote somehow still keeps its shape without looking or feeling bulky. Subway commute: simplified.

When I travel, I like to have a lot of things easily accessible: whatever book I'm currently reading, snacks, a phone charger, chapstick, hand sanitizer, AirPods, my laptop, the list goes on. Fitting all of these necessities in one bag in an organized fashion is a tall task, but this MZ Wallace Bag has a pocket and zipper for absolutely everything. Seriously — it features two spacious outside zippers, three outside pockets, six interior pockets, and a detachable pouch.

The outside pockets are the perfect size for my phone, headphones, and wallet, so I can quickly reach them while I'm walking through the airport, and I don't have to dig for my ID or boarding pass when I go through security. The pouch fits plenty of travel-sized toiletries for longer flights when I need to freshen up, and everything stays organized in its place inside.

Since this MZ Wallace bag checks off all the boxes practicality-wise, you might think you'd have to sacrifice a stylish appearance, but it's surprisingly sophisticated-looking. I have the solid black bag (which goes with everything), but the travel tote is also available in six other solid colors, five patterns, two lacquer versions, and two metallic options. It's available in large, small, and mini sizes, too.

MZ Wallace is well-known for its sleek backpacks, crossbodies, and wallets, which celebrities like Anne Hathaway have carried, so it's no surprise that I'm so obsessed, too. Do yourself a favor — or make someone the happiest person on your holiday shopping list — and snag an MZ Wallace bag below. I guarantee it will quickly become your most treasured tote, too.

MZ Wallace Tote Bag
MZ Wallace

Buy It! MZ Wallace Black Lacquer Medium Metro Tote Deluxe, $285; mzwallace.com and nordstrom.com

MZ Wallace Tote Bag
MZ Wallace

Buy It! MZ Wallace Pearl Metallic Medium Metro Tote Deluxe, $285; mzwallace.com

