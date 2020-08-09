Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $20 Midi Dress ‘the Bargain of the Summer’

The perfect summer dress is versatile, functional, affordable, and of course, stylish. But finding a piece that checks all of these boxes is usually few and far between — that is, until now. Enter: the $20 Msbasic V-Neck Wrap Midi Dress from Amazon.
This v-neck wrap-style midi dress is from the same brand behind last summer’s ultra-popular strappy summer beach dress and is already climbing up Amazon’s charts. With nearly 2,000 positive reviews, of which over 1,500 are perfect five-star ratings, the dress is something shoppers clearly can’t get enough of. So what’s all the hype about?
Aside from its ridiculously affordable price tag, the popular dress is made from a lightweight, breathable, and super soft spandex-polyester blend that’s not only exceptionally comfortable, but flattering on most body types as well. “I can’t say enough about this dress,” one enthusiastic customer wrote. “It’s great for a curvy figure with a bit of extra stomach. It drapes well, and is so cute.”
Another customer stated, “It's a perfect fit for me. I am fairly tall and I have a long torso. Often the waistlines of fitted dresses are up around my rib cage and not at my actual waist. But this one fit perfectly, right at my waist. The length is perfect as well, hitting right at the knee.”
Buy It! Msbasic V-Neck Wrap Midi Dress, $19.88; amazon.com
While plenty of shoppers love this midi dress for its soft and flowy fabric, others can’t stop raving about how functional it is — especially new and nursing moms. “I was searching for postpartum clothes that work for breast-feeding and this is it!” one customer wrote. “The dress has a nice A-line [silhouette] and heavy enough fabric to be complementary to a postpartum body. This is a true-wrap on the top (overlap is not sewn together) and makes nursing very easy without destroying the construction of the garment.”
“This dress is the bargain of the summer,” another happy customer wrote. “Flattering cut, nice selection of colors and patterns, and soft nice material. I bought it for breastfeeding (it is perfect for that), but like it so much I will keep wearing it after I’m finished for sure. If you’re postpartum and looking for a good summer nursing dress at a great price, don’t hesitate!”
Available in 36 gorgeous prints and colors, including florals, polka dots, and solids, the $20 Msbasic V-Neck Wrap Midi Dress is the style your wardrobe (and wallet!) has been waiting for. Still don’t believe us? Take it from the shopper who called it “the best dress I've bought all year!”
