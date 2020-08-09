Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $20 Midi Dress ‘the Bargain of the Summer’

While plenty of shoppers love this midi dress for its soft and flowy fabric, others can’t stop raving about how functional it is — especially new and nursing moms. “I was searching for postpartum clothes that work for breast-feeding and this is it!” one customer wrote. “The dress has a nice A-line [silhouette] and heavy enough fabric to be complementary to a postpartum body. This is a true-wrap on the top (overlap is not sewn together) and makes nursing very easy without destroying the construction of the garment.”