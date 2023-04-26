13 Beautiful Mother's Day Dresses That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now

Mother's Day is around the corner! Whether you'll be celebrating the mothers in your life or taking center stage as Mom of the Year, it's an opportunity to look good.

Amazon's sale section is brimming with beautiful dresses ahead of the holiday, with tons of pieces that would be great to wear or gift. What's more, so many styles are on sale for under $50; shoppers can save up to 52 percent on mini, midi, and maxi dresses, all with varying patterns and detailing. And if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can receive your stylish new threads even faster (and with free shipping!). Sign up for a 30-day free trial to access Prime perks.

If you don't know where to begin, we've done some digging to find the 13 best dress deals happening at Amazon right now. From casual brunches to fancy dinners, you'll find a variety of gorgeous options that'll lend themselves to your Mother's Day celebration or gifting needs. Keep reading to see what's on sale.

Best Mother's Day Dress Deals

For shoppers looking for length, there are plenty of markdowns on maxi dresses. This best-selling tank top dress would be a great option to wear to a laid-back Mother's Day celebration, or given as a gift to the coolest mom around. Or, try a style that can easily be dressed up or down, like this smocked maxi dress that's 24 percent off with the extra coupon.

There's also a flowy wrap maxi whose elegant silhouette is made from lightweight and breathable material. One reviewer called it a "versatile" and "flattering" dress to wear for a variety of occasions, from work to dates with their husband. It's available in women's sizes XL–5XL and 47 styles (discounts vary depending on size and style).

Amazon

Buy It! Kojooin Wrap Maxi Dress, $35.99–$38.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

There's no shortage of sales on shorter styles, either. You can snag stylish midi dresses with halter necklines or puff-sleeves, along with a knee-length dress with more than 14,000 perfect ratings, for way less. There's even a high-low wrap dress that combines a mini and a maxi hemline, in case you can't decide where to land.

Shoppers also love this pleated mini dress that comes in a variety of spring-ready colors like pastel purple and baby blue. In fact, one reviewer thought the dress was "beautiful and flowy," and even called it a "nice dress for spring." Another person described it as lightweight, comfortable, and classy in their review.

Amazon

Buy It! Bbx Long-Sleeve Pleated Dress, $39.99–$42.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

From skater skirts to A-line silhouettes, there are tons of other can't-miss dress deals to jump on at Amazon right now. Keep scrolling to see the rest of our selections.

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden A-Line Wrap Maxi Dress, $45.87–$45.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ecowish Ruffle Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress, $42.98–$46.98 with coupon (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Nemidor Floral Skater Dress, $36.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ouges V-Neck Knee-Length Dress, $22.09–$33.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Tank Top Maxi Dress, $30.59 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Grecerelle High-Low Midi Dress, $32.99–$43.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Puff-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $29.99–$41.79 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic Square-Neck Tie-Strap Maxi Dress, $40.99–$44.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zattcas Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress, $37.99–$39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Halter Midi Dress, $30.99–$40.41 with coupon (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Lace Cocktail Dress, $26.09–$35.99 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.