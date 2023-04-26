13 Beautiful Mother's Day Dresses That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now

Save up to 52 percent on versatile mini, midi, and maxi dresses

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Mother's Day Dresses Roundup Tout
Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez

Mother's Day is around the corner! Whether you'll be celebrating the mothers in your life or taking center stage as Mom of the Year, it's an opportunity to look good.

Amazon's sale section is brimming with beautiful dresses ahead of the holiday, with tons of pieces that would be great to wear or gift. What's more, so many styles are on sale for under $50; shoppers can save up to 52 percent on mini, midi, and maxi dresses, all with varying patterns and detailing. And if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can receive your stylish new threads even faster (and with free shipping!). Sign up for a 30-day free trial to access Prime perks.

If you don't know where to begin, we've done some digging to find the 13 best dress deals happening at Amazon right now. From casual brunches to fancy dinners, you'll find a variety of gorgeous options that'll lend themselves to your Mother's Day celebration or gifting needs. Keep reading to see what's on sale.

Best Mother's Day Dress Deals

For shoppers looking for length, there are plenty of markdowns on maxi dresses. This best-selling tank top dress would be a great option to wear to a laid-back Mother's Day celebration, or given as a gift to the coolest mom around. Or, try a style that can easily be dressed up or down, like this smocked maxi dress that's 24 percent off with the extra coupon.

There's also a flowy wrap maxi whose elegant silhouette is made from lightweight and breathable material. One reviewer called it a "versatile" and "flattering" dress to wear for a variety of occasions, from work to dates with their husband. It's available in women's sizes XL–5XL and 47 styles (discounts vary depending on size and style).

KOJOOIN Women Plus Size V Neck Wrap Maxi Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Kojooin Wrap Maxi Dress, $35.99–$38.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

There's no shortage of sales on shorter styles, either. You can snag stylish midi dresses with halter necklines or puff-sleeves, along with a knee-length dress with more than 14,000 perfect ratings, for way less. There's even a high-low wrap dress that combines a mini and a maxi hemline, in case you can't decide where to land.

Shoppers also love this pleated mini dress that comes in a variety of spring-ready colors like pastel purple and baby blue. In fact, one reviewer thought the dress was "beautiful and flowy," and even called it a "nice dress for spring." Another person described it as lightweight, comfortable, and classy in their review.

BBX Lephsnt Womens Wrap V Neck Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Bbx Long-Sleeve Pleated Dress, $39.99–$42.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

From skater skirts to A-line silhouettes, there are tons of other can't-miss dress deals to jump on at Amazon right now. Keep scrolling to see the rest of our selections.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden A-Line Wrap Maxi Dress, $45.87–$45.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

ECOWISH Womens Dresses Elegant Wedding Cocktail Ruffle Cap Sleeves Summer A-Line Midi Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Ecowish Ruffle Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress, $42.98–$46.98 with coupon (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

Nemidor Womens Casual Plus Size Summer Boho Chiffon Print Midi Skater Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Nemidor Floral Skater Dress, $36.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

OUGES Women's Summer Short Sleeve V-Neck Floral Short Party Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Ouges V-Neck Knee-Length Dress, $22.09–$33.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Tank Top Maxi Dress, $30.59 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

GRECERELLE Women's Summer Floral Print Cross V Neck Dress Bohemian Flowy Long Maxi Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Grecerelle High-Low Midi Dress, $32.99–$43.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Summer Plaid Square Neck Puff Sleeve Ruffle Flowy Beach Midi Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Puff-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $29.99–$41.79 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

MakeMeChic Women's Summer Boho Dress
Amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic Square-Neck Tie-Strap Maxi Dress, $40.99–$44.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Zattcas Women 2023 Summer Floral Long Dress Short Sleeve Crewneck Casual Boho Flowy Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Zattcas Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress, $37.99–$39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Floral Maxi Sun Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Halter Midi Dress, $30.99–$40.41 with coupon (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

GRACE KARIN Women Sleeveless Lace Party Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Lace Cocktail Dress, $26.09–$35.99 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage Tout
These 'Roomy' Storage Bags Are an 'Excellent Solution' for Staying Organized — and They're Just $5 Apiece
Vacuum One-Off (Week 4) TOUT
Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on This Roomba with 11,800 Five-Star Ratings
Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad Tout
Beds Have 'Never Been So Comfortable' Until This Mattress Topper Came Along — and It's on Sale for Under $20
Related Articles
Jennifer Garner White Blazer
Jennifer Garner's Crisp White Blazers Are a Summer Staple You Should Wear Right Now — Get the Look for $40
Spanx Swimwear Tout
Spanx Swim Often Sells Out, but These Flattering New Shaping Bathing Suits Are Available Now
Zappos Summer Sandal Sale Tout
More Than 500 Sandals from Crocs, Teva, Skechers, and More Comfy Shoe Brands Are on Sale at Zappos Right Now
Kate Middleton Red dress
Kate Middleton's Pleated Dress Is Almost Completely Sold Out — but You Can Get a Similar Look Starting at $28
Damyuan Women's Walking Shoes
You Can Snag These $80 Sneakers That Feel Like 'Walking on Air' for as Little as $18 at Amazon
Goldie Hawn attends Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards
Goldie Hawn Copied Kate Hudson's Hands-Free Bag Look at the Mall, and You Can Too for $19
Amazon Mother's Day Gifts Tout
Amazon's Helpful Mother's Day Gift Guide Has Deals on Earbuds, Air Fryers, and More Perfect Presents for Mom
Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra 1269
This Customer-Favorite Wireless Bra with 16,600+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Cicibird blouse TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Love This Blouse That's 'Great for Work' and 'True to Size,' and It's Up to 46% Off
Kate Hudson Pink Dress
Kate Hudson's '90s Accessory Is What You'll Want to Wear for Music Festivals, Hiking Trips, and Family BBQs
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Maxi Skirt
This New Maxi Skirt with Pockets Comes in 12 Colors, and It's Already on Sale at Amazon
First-Person Review (Week 3) TOUT
These Comfy Socks Are My Go-To Replacements for Worn-Out Pairs, and They're Just $3 at Amazon Right Now
Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly's Spring-Perfect Outfit Includes These Comfy Sandals We Turn to Every Summer
Ibfun Weekender Bag Tout
This Clever 3-Piece Weekender Bag Is So Roomy That There's 'Room to Spare,' and It's as Little as $40 at Amazon
Cariuma Peanuts Tout
This Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped More Adorable 'Peanuts'-Inspired Shoes
Milumia Women's Casual Blouse Tout
This Breezy Blouse That Shoppers Call 'Cute and Classy' Is on Sale for as Little as $22